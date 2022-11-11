MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter





John Maytham spoke to chairperson of the Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) Peter Corbette about the programme.

The programme is facilitating dialogues between the city, residents and relevant actors .

One issue they are currently tackling is homelessness.

Image: © Максим Травкин/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town is planning to make land available to the MID to build a shelter to combat homelessness.

Corbette said they have a significant amount of funds available and have started working on the conceptual plans for the space.

We have some architect drawings and plans for that particular site. Peter Corbette, chairperson of the Muizenberg Improvement District (MID)

According to Corbette, it will serve as a service centre during the day and a safe space for the homeless in the evening.

However, he stated that there has been some significant community resistance to this project as people are concerned about it attracting more homeless people to the area.

He said they would be holding a community meeting on 17 November to discuss the concerns of the people.

