MID fighting homelessness in Muizenberg with plans for a new homeless shelter
John Maytham spoke to chairperson of the Muizenberg Improvement District (MID) Peter Corbette about the programme.
-
The programme is facilitating dialogues between the city, residents and relevant actors.
-
One issue they are currently tackling is homelessness.
The City of Cape Town is planning to make land available to the MID to build a shelter to combat homelessness.
Corbette said they have a significant amount of funds available and have started working on the conceptual plans for the space.
We have some architect drawings and plans for that particular site.Peter Corbette, chairperson of the Muizenberg Improvement District (MID)
According to Corbette, it will serve as a service centre during the day and a safe space for the homeless in the evening.
However, he stated that there has been some significant community resistance to this project as people are concerned about it attracting more homeless people to the area.
He said they would be holding a community meeting on 17 November to discuss the concerns of the people.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144926170_dirty-homeless-woman-sitting-under-a-gray-wall-hugging-her-legs.html?vti=mehvogw22b04t11xr5-1-93
More from Local
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media.Read More
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union
Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and rights.Read More
Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database
From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More