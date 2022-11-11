Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa
Opinion
Good news for climate activists: the ozone hole is shrinking

11 November 2022 2:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Climate change
Global warming
ozone layer

In the 1990s the hole in the ozone layer was a dominant climate story, but what has happened to it?

John Maytham spoke to Daily Maverick journalist Sarah Hoek about the hole in the ozone layer and climate change.

  • The hole in the ozone layer has gotten smaller in recent years.

  • This is largely due to people no longer using chlorofluorocarbons.

FILE: The ozone hole is shrinking. Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
FILE: The ozone hole is shrinking. Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

In some positive news for climate activists and the planet, Hoek said the hole in the ozone layer has gotten smaller.

The reason for this is that the world banded together to stop using Chlorofluorocarbons which were a leading cause of this environmental damage.

This decision was reached at the Montreal Protocol where UN nations decided to stop the use of these CFCs, she added.

It was such a remarkable agreement that everyone came on board... the Montreal Protocol and the ozone hole story show us that when we work together, we can make meaningful change.

Sarah Hoek, Daily Maverick journalist

Hoek said that this victory can be used as a story of hope and inspiration for future climate battles as it shows that if we work together, we can combat the climate crisis.

Listen to the audio above for more.




Climate change
Global warming
ozone layer

