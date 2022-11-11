'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue
John Maytham spoke to editor at MyBroadband.co.za - Jan Vermeulen about the recent developments in Musk’s Twitter takeover.
Musk fired a number of staff and changed work practices at Twitter after his takeover.
He introduced a paid version of the app which people are not interested in, according to Vermeulen.
Following Musk’s expensive takeover, he fired a number of employees, changed the work practices and changed some of the workings of the app, and some of these decisions have had serious negative impacts.
In his latest communication to employees, Musk allegedly told Twitter employees that the bankruptcy was not out of the question for Twitter.
According to Vermeulen, the major changes were not unexpected as many companies are struggling and having to retrench staff at the moment.
However, he added that as a business leader, Musk should have been prepared for these difficulties as a business leader.
In addition this, Vermeulen said that Musk will likely have to revisit his subscription model, where users will have to pay $8 per month, as it is not something people have any interest in paying for.
It has been quite clear that this is something people are not willing to pay for. In fact, it is something that people are more than willing to make fun of or exploit on the platform.Jan Vermeulen, editor at My Broadband
He said if Musk does want people to subscribe to the platform, there will have to be real benefit for the users.
Listen to the audio above for more.
