'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs. 17 November 2022 10:52 AM
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media. 17 November 2022 10:46 AM
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and... 17 November 2022 10:33 AM
View all Local
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA Delivered to you every afternoon 17 November 2022 1:05 PM
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the pub... 17 November 2022 7:52 AM
View all Politics
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach. 17 November 2022 7:33 AM
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022). 16 November 2022 7:46 PM
View all Business
Is marijuana worse than cigarettes? Pulmonologist unconvinced by small study A study comparing lung scans from tobacco smokers, marijuana smokers and non-smokers has suggested marijuana may be worse for your... 17 November 2022 2:33 PM
Get ready to laugh and cry with Aunty Merle at the Baxter Theatre Capetonian standup comedian Marc Lottering is bringing the laughs to the Baxter Theatre with Aunty Merle – Things Get Real. 17 November 2022 1:37 PM
Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition Six lucky learners stand a chance to win big for their school with the “Letter to my library” competition. 17 November 2022 9:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking "Uncle Chen" smoked the competition while lighting one ciggie after another. 15 November 2022 10:40 AM
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation? The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label? 14 November 2022 5:08 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron “It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview. 17 November 2022 8:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Russian-made missile kills 2 in Poland, sparking fears of World War III US President Joe Biden says he doesn’t think the missile came from Russia. 16 November 2022 9:51 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
View all Africa
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'It's something people make fun of': Users not buying Musk's Twitter Blue

11 November 2022 2:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Twitter
Elon Musk

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made a range of changes, so what is new with the app?

John Maytham spoke to editor at MyBroadband.co.za - Jan Vermeulen about the recent developments in Musk’s Twitter takeover.

  • Musk fired a number of staff and changed work practices at Twitter after his takeover.

  • He introduced a paid version of the app which people are not interested in, according to Vermeulen.

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com
Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Following Musk’s expensive takeover, he fired a number of employees, changed the work practices and changed some of the workings of the app, and some of these decisions have had serious negative impacts.

In his latest communication to employees, Musk allegedly told Twitter employees that the bankruptcy was not out of the question for Twitter.

According to Vermeulen, the major changes were not unexpected as many companies are struggling and having to retrench staff at the moment.

However, he added that as a business leader, Musk should have been prepared for these difficulties as a business leader.

In addition this, Vermeulen said that Musk will likely have to revisit his subscription model, where users will have to pay $8 per month, as it is not something people have any interest in paying for.

It has been quite clear that this is something people are not willing to pay for. In fact, it is something that people are more than willing to make fun of or exploit on the platform.

Jan Vermeulen, editor at My Broadband

He said if Musk does want people to subscribe to the platform, there will have to be real benefit for the users.

Listen to the audio above for more.




11 November 2022 2:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Twitter
Elon Musk

More from Lifestyle

© macrovector/123rf.com

Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'

17 November 2022 5:12 PM

The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© RATTANAKUN THONGBUN/123rf.com

Is marijuana worse than cigarettes? Pulmonologist unconvinced by small study

17 November 2022 2:33 PM

A study comparing lung scans from tobacco smokers, marijuana smokers and non-smokers has suggested marijuana may be worse for your lungs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Marc Lottering is Aunty Merle. Picture: @marclottering/twitter

Get ready to laugh and cry with Aunty Merle at the Baxter Theatre

17 November 2022 1:37 PM

Capetonian standup comedian Marc Lottering is bringing the laughs to the Baxter Theatre with Aunty Merle – Things Get Real.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: alekta/123rf.com

Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse

17 November 2022 10:52 AM

Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Entries now open for WC's annual school library competition

17 November 2022 9:57 AM

Six lucky learners stand a chance to win big for their school with the “Letter to my library” competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© flynt/123rf.com

How can green spaces reduce crime? 'The message to send out is that you care'

17 November 2022 9:49 AM

Urban greening can make an area look more aesthetically pleasing, but does it make the space safer?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron. © buzzfuss/123rf.com

Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron

17 November 2022 8:55 AM

“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man sitting by a computer that is berating him. Picture: Pixabay.com

#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric?

17 November 2022 4:13 AM

A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perpetrated violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host

16 November 2022 7:46 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from WeBuyCars "Flip'it!" ad starring Schalk Bezuidenhout and Bakkies Botha on YouTube

[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off?

16 November 2022 4:47 PM

The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertising expert Oresti Patricios.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron

Entertainment Lifestyle

Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral

Local

Get ready to laugh and cry with Aunty Merle at the Baxter Theatre

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa’s friend, Madlala, laughs off prospect of being charged with murder

17 November 2022 7:49 PM

JRA appoints interim CEO after Mahanuke placed on special leave

17 November 2022 7:42 PM

Grade 11 pupil stabbed to death at Vlakfontein school

17 November 2022 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA