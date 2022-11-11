Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike?





John Maytham spoke to News24 Business writer-at-large Carol Paton about why she believes this true.

Paton agrees with the minister’s statement that we will not see a national strike .

The teachers’ unions have said they are not going to strike.

© maticsandra/123rf.com

Public sector employees have expressed discontent with their 3% wage offer from government, however, it does not seem that a disruptive strike is likely.

Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift in its position.

In addition to this, the teacher’s union has said they will not be striking, which makes public sector strikes extremely difficult.

The teachers make the backbone of any strike because they are allowed to strike, whereas doctors, nurses, policemen, prison wardens etc. cannot strike. Carol Paton, News24 Business writer-at-large

With the end of the year approaching, the public sector workers will be getting paid shortly and Paton said they are likely to just take the money and prepare for the end of the year.

Listen to the audio above for more.