Why are we not likely to see a national public sector strike?
John Maytham spoke to News24 Business writer-at-large Carol Paton about why she believes this true.
-
Paton agrees with the minister’s statement that we will not see a national strike.
-
The teachers’ unions have said they are not going to strike.
Public sector employees have expressed discontent with their 3% wage offer from government, however, it does not seem that a disruptive strike is likely.
Paton said we are unlikely to see any large-scale strike action because it is clear that government will not shift in its position.
In addition to this, the teacher’s union has said they will not be striking, which makes public sector strikes extremely difficult.
The teachers make the backbone of any strike because they are allowed to strike, whereas doctors, nurses, policemen, prison wardens etc. cannot strike.Carol Paton, News24 Business writer-at-large
With the end of the year approaching, the public sector workers will be getting paid shortly and Paton said they are likely to just take the money and prepare for the end of the year.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82858316_hands-holding-protest-signs-workers-going-on-strike.html?vti=ny5vmsxyh0vsk4k6pr-1-7
More from Local
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media.Read More
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union
Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and rights.Read More
Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database
From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
Sabotage at Eskom's Camden power station costs grid 175 megawatts
Eskom senior advisor and investigator Peter Malitsha said some contractors commit acts of sabotage due to economic motivations.Read More
Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).Read More