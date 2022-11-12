Streaming issues? Report here
ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report

12 November 2022 6:23 AM
by Tshidi Madia
African National Congress
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala

The integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report as attempting to put the committee in disarray.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) integrity commission has distanced itself from a leaked report on the Phala Phala scandal – while party president Cyril Ramaphosa has said he’s done nothing wrong, insisting he’s the victim in the saga.

In a statement released Friday evening, the integrity commission claims the report circulating on social media is baseless, and has no authority, accusing those who leaked the so-called report of attempting to put the committee in disarray.

At the same time, Ramaphosa has, during a national executive meeting – currently underway attempted to take the National Executive Committee (NEC) members into his confidence.

He is accused of hiding millions of undeclared foreign currency at his Limpopo farm.

READ: Ramaphosa denies any wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga

While leaders like ANC KwaZulu-Natal’s Bheki Mtolo demanded the report on the Phala Phala farm saga, Ramaphosa used his political report to try to give the NEC insights into the saga.

Throughout his address, the party president maintained he did nothing wrong and was a victim.

While arguments over his future are likely to continue, those in his corner are adamant that there’s no reason for Ramaphosa to step aside.

Ironically, this dilemma has resulted in the loudest critics of the 2017 resolution now turning silent as they see it as a loophole they can use to rid the ANC of a Ramaphosa presidency – this as they face the possibility of his return to the helm at the national conference.

Saturday is day two of the NEC meeting – where the ANC is expected to focus on the state of readiness and disputes ahead of the upcoming internal contest.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC integrity commission distances itself from leaked Phala Phala report




