



The prolific voice behind Batman: The Animated Series Kevin Conroy has died at 66 years old.

Conroy lost his battle to cancer on Friday.

The voice actor gave life to the much-loved caped crusader Batman from 1992 – 1996 and continued his definitive career in an additional 15 films, 400 television episodes and 24 video games.

American book publisher DC Comics said it was deeply saddened to hear the news of his passing, while Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who played Batman’s nemesis The Joker, said he was ‘stunned by the loss’.

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother.#RIPKevinConroy 💔 pic.twitter.com/THlaZ2uTSh — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 11, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66