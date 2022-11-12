City doubles down on combating copper theft: 2 500 kg confiscated this year
The City of Cape Town is determined to double the amount of copper confiscated year on year.
Its Metal Theft Unit, the "Copperheads" has already confiscated 2 489kg of mixed copper this year.
That's nearing double the amount seized in 2021, which was 1 278kg.
The unit also confiscated 252,5m of stolen cable this year.
"This translates to millions of rands in infrastructure vandalised and destroyed," says JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security.
The current street value for copper is R120 per kilogram.
Metal theft impacts not only services and infrastructure, but also the health of those residents in the areas where thieves burn their looted plasticised cabling to get at the wires.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
From July to September this year, the Copperheads have done more than five times the number of operations and inspected double the number of scrapyards or bucket shops compared to the same time last year.
In one raid in August, they found a repeat offender in possession of cut-up City drain covers weighing 238kg.
Residents are tired of metal and cable theft which threatens their well-being... They realise that this money could be spent on improving basic services and is instead being used to replace stolen infrastructure such as manhole covers, fire hydrants and water meters.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Residents can give anonymous tip offs by calling 0800 110077 toll free.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=220827116947985&set=pcb.220827196947977
