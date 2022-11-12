Cape Town awarded international Wetland City status - one of 43 around the world





The City of Cape Town has been awarded accreditation as an international Wetland City.

This honour is in recognition of its best-practice work implementing innovative policies to ensure Cape Town’s wetlands are protected, rehabilitated and restored, says the City.

The accreditation was announced on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, where Lorraine Gerrans (Director of Environmental Management) received the City's certificate.

The scheme falls under the intergovernmental treaty, the Convention on Wetlands.

The Convention describes wetlands as climate mitigation and adaptation super powers that are key to food security.

But with more than half the world’s population living in urban areas, city wetlands face growing pressures from human activities.

This leads to pollution, degradation and loss of water resources.

Yet when preserved and sustainably used, urban wetlands can provide cities with multiple benefits: from flood and drought prevention to safeguarding biodiversity, water quality and energy access. They also provide important services for livelihoods, recreation, health and wellbeing. Convention on Wetlands

The preservation of our natural assets is a key priority for the City, not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because our natural environment protects us from natural disasters and ensure our future resilience to climate change. Lorraine Gerrans, Director: Environmental Management - City of Cape Town

