No Items to show
Author Lebohang Masango on the pursuit of 'the soft life'

12 November 2022 12:01 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Book
Feminist
Lebohang Masango
soft life

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to multi-award-winning children's book author, Lebohang Masango, on her non-fiction book titled,  The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating.
The cover of the book Photo courtesy: lebohangmasango.com
The cover of the book Photo courtesy: lebohangmasango.com

In an age inhabited by the filtered world of influencers, social media continues to push the dream of a particular lifestyle.

That aspiration is called 'the soft life' - a rejection of the stress and anxiety that comes with hard work.

In a new book called 'The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating', author Lebohang Masango explores how women in South Africa give meaning to aspiration, romance, and love in their pursuit of the soft life.

The book looks at topics such as relationships, romance, dating standards, the economy, and the state of the nation, and how these intertwine in the lives of these young women.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to the multi-award-winning children's book author and social anthropologist.

With strong feminist ideals, Masango's 2019 master's thesis formed the basis of this book.

I always bring a feminist lens to my work. But I started realising that sometimes as feminists, our work won't always be feminist and that's okay. Because it's important to represent the people you're representing. And if they're not feminist, it doesn't make their story less worth telling.

Lebohang Masango, author of The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating

The term 'soft life' has become a ubiquitous phrase amongst millennials because it represents an aspiration - a life of ease and comfort without struggle or hardship.

The phrase dates back to a song by a popular Nigerian artist in 2015 and crossed over into the South African lexicon because of the influence of Nigerian culture locally.

It was interesting that in the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was suffering and people were faced with great uncertainty, this term became super-mainstream and there was the push to embrace everything luxurious and opulent.

Lebohang Masango, author of The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating

In the book, Masango interviews five women in their twenties and thirties who are in the peak of their careers. These women, many of them social media influencers, share their perspectives on their notions of femininity and the desire for the 'soft life'.

Masango said she wanted to understand what this vision looks like for young women who may never be able to fulfill these aspirations.

The women are all very driven and ambitious. When you think about something like the soft life, you don't think of women who are dedicated to actualising this on their own. They're very particular about having relationships with partners who carry a similar weight or can exceed in terms of what they bring to the relationship.

Lebohang Masango, author of The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating

This conversation can lead down a spiral of shaming and denigrating women. And so I'm trying to open up the conversation and get us away from that.

Lebohang Masango, author of The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




