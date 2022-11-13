Capetonians have voted: Colour scheme for new St James bathing boxes announced
The City of Cape Town's announced the colour palette for the new bathing boxes at St James Beach.
Residents were invited to cast their vote in a poll at the beginning of November, choosing from seven options.
RELATED: Brights or pastels? Cast YOUR colour vote for the new St James bathing boxes
Tradition won out over change, and Capetonians overwhelmingly voted for the original primary colours that have become synonymous with the popular False Bay beach over the years.
Coming in second and third were the "Sunrise" and "Kelp Forest" colour palette options.
The derelict bathing boxes at St James are being replaced as part of a major revamp of the beach for summer.
Some of the colourful beach huts were destroyed during a fire in August 2020.
It's expected that the work should be completed in time for the festive season.
Source : https://twitter.com/Tourism_gov_za/status/1217400646602764293/photo/1
More from Local
Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice.Read More
Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood after private hospital operator Life Healthcare posts its full-year results.Read More
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media.Read More
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union
Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and rights.Read More
Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database
From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Nee man Charlize! Actor slammed by fans for calling Afrikaans a 'dying language'
The Oscar-winning South African actress joked that 'there's about 44 people still speaking it” in an interview with SmartLess podcast.Read More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: Make the most of your last stretch of 2022
With only six and a half weekends left in the year, here are five ways to make the most of the rest of 2022.Read More
Oldest active war correspondent talks about covering conflicts since 1967
The oldest active war correspondent has released his newest book about his experience in wars since 1967.Read More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country
All eyes look to Qatar as it kicks off the world's first winter soccer cup - the FIFA World Cup 2022.Read More
The Summer Festival of Racing is revamping Destination Cape Racing
Horse racing in the Cape is set to have an exciting summer season with the Summer Festival of Racing.Read More
About 15 000 riders expected at Virgin Active 947 Ride Joburg 2022
Race director Fritz Pienaar said the new 97-kilometre route will showcase the city’s prized landmarks.Read More
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways
There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.Read More
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up
Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.Read More
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'
The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.Read More
Is marijuana worse than cigarettes? Pulmonologist unconvinced by small study
A study comparing lung scans from tobacco smokers, marijuana smokers and non-smokers has suggested marijuana may be worse for your lungs.Read More