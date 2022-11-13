[WATCH] Man who ditches car in attempt to flee elephant goes viral





One of the thrills of a drive through a game park is an encounter with an elephant, from a safe distance of course.

However, an unexpectedly close encounter was on the bill for a group of game viewers when a large bull took an interest in their little white Toyota at KwaZulu-Natal's Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park recently.

One passenger was so spooked he made a run for it - into the bush where more of the Big Five lurk!

Screengrab from Latest Sightings video on YouTube - Man Ditches Toyota to Run Away from Elephant!

A video of the incident was shared on Latest Sightings, accompanied by the commentary of the family group who filmed it.

"No, don't get out!" exclaims one.

Latest Sighting spoke to Shannon and Byron Melville to get more detail of what they witnessed.

The elephant approached the tiny white Toyota, and we all held our breath... Suddenly the passenger door flings open, and out comes a man running! The vehicle was filled with shock, and shortly after, bursts of laughter broke out. At this point, we could not believe our eyes. Shannon and Byron Melville

We were unsure who was more surprised - the elephant or the man. The elephant displayed signs of shock and confusion as to what had just transpired. Eventually, the elephant decided it may be best for him to move off. Shannon and Byron Melville

The running man eventually made his way safely back to the Toyota, the Melvilles report.

After what felt like a lifetime, the running man appeared out of nowhere, got back into his vehicle, and was on his way again. Perhaps his bizarre decision saved his life and his vehicle. Shannon and Byron Melville