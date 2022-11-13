A call for adoptee-centric and birth mother-centric adoption conversations
CAPE TOWN - It's just another month for most people, but for some, November is a particularly difficult one.
Across the world, November marks Adoption Awareness Month, a time to remember the lasting impacts on a child being placed for adoption.
But how prepared are we as a society to hear from those most affected by it?
More people who were adopted are now calling for adoptees' experiences and feelings to be put at the centre of conversations about adoption.
But there's another group that makes up the so-called adoption triad who are also often silenced and their experiences rewritten to fit a narrative that really serves the adoption industry and adoptive parents - that of birth mothers. These are the women who carried and gave birth to the babies, only for them to be separated sooner or later.
Sara-Jayne Makwala King spoke to two birth mothers, D Yvonne Rivers - creator of the Birth Moms Real Talk podcast, and Kgomotso Mgiba, to share their experience of adoption.
Rivers was in her final year of studies at university when she fell pregnant. Her child's father - a childhood boyfriend who'd returned from Vietnam was in no position to parent and her own family refused to acknowledge the pregnancy.
My son was born in October and six months later, I got a job and I was independent enough to get my own place. If my parents had said they would give me that support in having my child, there was no way I would give up my son.D Yvonne Rivers, birth mother and creator of the Birth Moms Real Talk podcast
As a first time mother, Rivers did not know what to expect during birth.
While most women have the support of their partners or loved ones, Rivers' birth experience was one of dejection and loneliness.
She left the hospital after three days and came home to a family disinterested in her and her newborn baby.
No word was ever spoken of her child again.
Rivers returned to the hospital after ten days to see her baby who was being treated for jaundice.
This was the last time she saw her son, who is now 49 years old.
It's a lifetime of trauma with adoption. I went to the nursery and dressed him and met the paralegal in 1973. That was the last time I saw him until 2018, 45 years later.D Yvonne Rivers, birth mother and creator of the Birth Moms Real Talk podcast
Dealing with giving up your child is a struggle leading up to the birth and for years after.
It often triggers a range of emotional and physical responses that are difficult to process.
Rivers recalls the emotions of grief, loss and trauma that she endured.
Your child is part of you for nine months. You may place a child for adoption, but that birth bond is there forever. You can never break it. So I as a birth mom, could never forget about him. At that time, birth mothers could not have communication with the adopted family, so I had no clue if I'd ever see him again. But I always believed I would. I would write in my journals that I would see my son one day.D Yvonne Rivers, birth mother and creator of the Birth Moms Real Talk podcast
Birth mother Kgomotso Mgiba said she did not consider the long term effects of adoption when she made the decision to give up her baby.
Mgiba felt she was treated as a commodity during the adoption process.
She did not want to risk having an open adoption, where her child would be placed in an institution and wait months for a family.
And instead, chose a closed adoption to give her daughter a sense of safety and security.
She shared her concerns with some adoptive parents.
I feel like adoptive parents don't want to love the child, they just want to parent. It's like a missing piece of puzzle in their lives. Wanting to adopt goes hand in hand with love. Most of them want to parent before they love the child.Kgomotso Mgiba, birth mother
She believes the adoption system in South Africa is in need of a drastic overhaul as there's no real support for birth mothers to navigate the struggles of adoption.
There are no programmes supporting birth mothers in South Africa. The social system in our country is not geared towards birth mothers. On my side, there was no support even from the agencies to help me take a different decision. In the US, there's bursaries and boot camps for birth mothers. In South Africa, after you place a child for adoption, you're done.Kgomotso Mgiba, birth mother
