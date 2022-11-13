Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy
JOHANNESBURG - An eight-year-old boy has been mauled to death by a pit bull at his home in Vista Park near Bloemfontein.
It's understood the dog escaped the yard and jumped over the fence into a neighbouring property on Saturday.
The police's Mahlomola Kareli says the dog attacked the child, who was playing alone, mauling him severely on his neck and chest.
The dog has since been put down.
READ: You can't rehabilitate a dog's aggression - Pit Bull Federation of SA
READ: Ban on breeding pit bulls unnecessary, says animal behaviourist
"Police rushed to the scene and found the emergency personnel already at the scene attending to the severely injured child. The aggressive dog covered in blood was spotted nearby and put down by the SAPS members. The eight-year-old boy lying next to the garage door in his parents' yard was certified dead at the scene."
This is the latest killing of a child by the breed in recent months.
In September, a 10-year-old was mauled to death by the family's two pit bulls at his home in the Eastern Cape.
This article first appeared on EWN : Pit bull mauls to death 8-year-old Bloem boy
