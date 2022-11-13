From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
JOHANNESBURG - South African Police Service (SAPS) member Thapelo Molomo is the new Idols SA 2022 winner.
The 29-year-old from Mokopane, Limpopo walked away with the crown at a glitzy event held in Tshwane's Heartfelt Arena on Sunday night.
He beat fellow contestant, Nozi Sibiya from KwaZulu-Natal.
[MUST WATCH] @SAPoliceService member and now #IdolsSA winner for the 18th season of the show #ThapeloMolomo #TeamThapelo takes the knee to pray as he wins the prestigious singing competition. pic.twitter.com/URRX0vbYR0' Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) November 13, 2022
Congratulating him, the Minister of Police Bheki Cele - who attended the finale, said Molomo serves as an inspiration to police officers across the country to believe in their talents as they serve and protect the nation.
“The member serves as a beacon of hope for many police officers who are on a daily basis faced with psychosocial challenges. He has illustrated to thousands of officers that hard work, determination and perseverance is the foundation of any successful human being."
Cele added that the force cannot wait to have Molomo "back in office to continue serving our men and women in blue."
[NOW] #IdolsSA winner @Thapelo_molom Minister Cele following his win tonight at the #IdolsSA competition. He says the win has been a long time coming and despite the price money, he will be returning to serve in the @SAPoliceService responsible for mental wellness of officers. pic.twitter.com/YFxKQSfWbM' Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) November 13, 2022
South Africans, however, aren't too sure about Cele's hopes as Molomo has become an instant millionaire, starting with a R1 million cash prize that includes the coveted recording deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records, a car from Toyota, R300,000 from Spotify, R300,000 from Mzansi Magic, fashion vouchers worth R100,000 and much more.
Shortly after his win, the Warrant Officer thanked South Africans for their support in his Season 18 journey:
The biggest of THANK YOUs from our 2022 #IdolsSA winner, Thapelo! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HU56BdWOK1' Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 13, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : From signing affidavits to signing autographs, policeman Thapelo wins Idols SA
