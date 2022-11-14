One in two diabetic South Africans don't know they have the disease
Africa Melane spoke to Radio 702 presenter, Liezel Van Der Westhuizen and Bridget McNulty, the co-founder of Sweet Life Diabetes community about World Diabetes Day.
According to Sweet Life Diabetes community, South Africa’s largest online diabetes community, one in two people have diabetes but are undiagnosed. Moreover, 45% of the 4 million South Africans living with diabetes don't know they have it.
World Diabetes Day is marked annually on 14 November.
South Africa is considered the most obese country in sub–Saharan Africa and in 2018, Statistics SA revealed that diabetes is the number one killer of women in South Africa and the second cause of death in both men and women.
Bridget McNulty, the co-founder of Sweet Life Diabetes, said this World Diabetes Day they aims to raise Type 1 diabetes awareness and the low rate of diagnosis, particularly, in children.
We are inviting all South Africans to wear blue for diabetes. The goal is to raise awareness for diabetes. One in two people who are currently living with diabetes are undiagnosed and particularly to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes in children because those symptoms also often go undiagnosed.Bridget McNulty, Co-founder of Sweet Life Diabetes community
The five symptoms of diabetes that should prompt a glucose test:
- Extreme hunger
- Extreme thirst
- Needing to pee a lot
- Exhaustion
- Blurry vision
Clicks clinics are offering free glucose testing for the month of November to non-medical aid members.
Listen to the full audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : One in two diabetic South Africans don't know they have the disease
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/diabetes-blood-finger-glucose-777002/
