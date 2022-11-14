Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blue Dot taxis could be a South African success story if continued: Mobility MEC The Blue Dot taxi pilot programme will come to an end despite demands from the taxi industry. 18 November 2022 2:09 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice. 18 November 2022 4:37 AM
View all Local
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist. 18 November 2022 12:58 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA Delivered to you every afternoon 17 November 2022 1:05 PM
View all Politics
Got debt? Interest rates likely to sharply rise AGAIN next week - survey A survey of 20 economists, academics, and property specialists has no good news for people drowning in debt. 18 November 2022 10:54 AM
Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles. 17 November 2022 6:55 PM
Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline. 17 November 2022 6:33 PM
View all Business
Sarah Lotz's new novel 'Impossible' explores a love story with a twist If you are a lover of romance novels and looking for something new and exciting, Impossible could be exactly what you need. 18 November 2022 1:10 PM
Cape Town City Guide: Make the most of your last stretch of 2022 With only six and a half weekends left in the year, here are five ways to make the most of the rest of 2022. 18 November 2022 11:27 AM
Oldest active war correspondent talks about covering conflicts since 1967 The oldest active war correspondent has released his newest book about his experience in wars since 1967. 18 November 2022 10:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches... 18 November 2022 3:57 PM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country All eyes look to Qatar as it kicks off the world's first winter soccer cup - the FIFA World Cup 2022. 18 November 2022 9:42 AM
View all Sport
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst

14 November 2022 6:57 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC meeting
Nasrec
Phala Phala

The African National Congress (ANC) held a three-day ordinary sitting of the national executive committee (NEC) at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Sunday.

Africa Melane spoke to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer and political analyst to reflect on what took place at the ANC's NEC meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg this past weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban where he will hand over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the official king of the Zulu nation. Pictures(s): Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said in the run-up to the 55th national conference starting on 16 December 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s position as ANC president remains shrouded by the allegations of corruption following the Phala Phala farm burglary scandal.

The issue of Phala Phala is looming large simply because President Cyril Ramphosa is having an upper hand at the moment though the nominations haven not been unveiled

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Ramaphosa's political detractors use the Phala Phala scandal and the step aside rule implemented by Ramphosa to deter his upper hand in succeeding his second term in office.

The president has not done himself any favours by dragging his feet in terms of refusing to unveil in detail what happened.

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The political analyst said the court of public opinion is more important than the legal aspect of the Phala Phala matter, adding that the image of the president and the ANC has been dented by it.


This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst




14 November 2022 6:57 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
ANC NEC meeting
Nasrec
Phala Phala

More from Politics

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert

18 November 2022 12:58 PM

John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'

17 November 2022 4:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interpol South Africa on Thursday, 17 November 2022, arrested a 46-year-old Israeli fugitive in Bryanston who is wanted in his home country for several attempted murders. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA

17 November 2022 1:05 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers', during the book launch at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea

17 November 2022 7:52 AM

Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content

17 November 2022 3:58 AM

From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw speaks at the launch of his book 'The President's Keepers' at the Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria on 9 November 2017. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales

16 November 2022 6:14 PM

The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pule Mabe: Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement

16 November 2022 10:20 AM

On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tintin75/123rf.com

How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket

15 November 2022 5:14 PM

Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: rattanakun/123rf.com

The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered

15 November 2022 1:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA announced Bongani Baloyi as its newest member on 24 January 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement

14 November 2022 1:00 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert

Politics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country

Sport

I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson

Sport

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa trial: Madlala unable to give detailed description of alleged intruder

18 November 2022 6:49 PM

EC ANC outraged by murder of 7 family members in Mthatha

18 November 2022 6:26 PM

Vlakfontein ward councillor blames drug abuse for violence at local high school

18 November 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA