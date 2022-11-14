Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst
Africa Melane spoke to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer and political analyst to reflect on what took place at the ANC's NEC meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg this past weekend.
Nelson Mandela University political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said in the run-up to the 55th national conference starting on 16 December 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s position as ANC president remains shrouded by the allegations of corruption following the Phala Phala farm burglary scandal.
The issue of Phala Phala is looming large simply because President Cyril Ramphosa is having an upper hand at the moment though the nominations haven not been unveiledDr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University
Ramaphosa's political detractors use the Phala Phala scandal and the step aside rule implemented by Ramphosa to deter his upper hand in succeeding his second term in office.
The president has not done himself any favours by dragging his feet in terms of refusing to unveil in detail what happened.Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University
The political analyst said the court of public opinion is more important than the legal aspect of the Phala Phala matter, adding that the image of the president and the ANC has been dented by it.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst
Source : Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
More from Politics
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert
John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist.Read More
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More
'Please read it, but please pay for it,' Pauw's 'Poisoned Land' publisher's plea
Illegal pirated copies of Jacques Pauw's latest book have found their way onto social media and publishers - NB are urging the public to pay for copies.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content
From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener.Read More
Thanks to the EFF, controversy around Pauw's new book likely to boost sales
The launch of Jacques Pauw's 'Our Poisoned Land' takes place on Thursday evening and will be live-streamed. The EFF has demanded the book be withdrawn.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Pule Mabe - money is a problem in the movement
On this episode of Politricking with Tshidi Madia, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe talks about money, leadership, and his future in the ANC.Read More
How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket
Those who can are increasingly making use of private sector services to make up for shortfalls in service delivery. And that in turn drives the exclusion of more South Africans says economist Xhanti Payi.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered
Delivered to you every afternoonRead More