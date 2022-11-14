Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala ruining his image, says analyst





Africa Melane spoke to Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Nelson Mandela University senior lecturer and political analyst to reflect on what took place at the ANC's NEC meeting at Nasrec in Johannesburg this past weekend.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said in the run-up to the 55th national conference starting on 16 December 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s position as ANC president remains shrouded by the allegations of corruption following the Phala Phala farm burglary scandal.

The issue of Phala Phala is looming large simply because President Cyril Ramphosa is having an upper hand at the moment though the nominations haven not been unveiled Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

Ramaphosa's political detractors use the Phala Phala scandal and the step aside rule implemented by Ramphosa to deter his upper hand in succeeding his second term in office.

The president has not done himself any favours by dragging his feet in terms of refusing to unveil in detail what happened. Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Senior Lecturer and political analyst - Nelson Mandela University

The political analyst said the court of public opinion is more important than the legal aspect of the Phala Phala matter, adding that the image of the president and the ANC has been dented by it.

