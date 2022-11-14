Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?
RELATED:What makes Kalk Bay one of the world's coolest hoods? Here's the lowdown
He played one of the coolest characters in movie history, and it was once voted one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, so it's perhaps no surprise Harrison Ford has been spotted hanging out in Kalk Bay.
The _Indiana Jones _star has apparently been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the pretty seaside suburb.
So too, has Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.
Listeners messaged in to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King this past weekend to share their celeb-spotting and to ask why the Tinseltown greats might be in town.
So are we about to see an influx of Hollywood greats snapping up prime real estate on the Southern Peninsula?
Well, maybe not.
Sources say the stars were mostly likely to be in town to shoot new American Western drama series 1923.
The show serves as a prequel to the popular drama series Yellowstone and is a follow-up to the limited series 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Ford will star as family patriarch Jacob Dutton and Mirren will play his wife Cara.
The Daily Mail says the series is being shot in various locations, including Montana in the US and South Africa.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the next installment of the Dutton family story will premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.
RELATED: Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156650121_cape-town-south-africa-dec-22-2019-kalk-bay-is-a-fishing-village-on-the-coast-of-false-bay-south-afr.html
More from Local
Blue Dot taxis could be a South African success story if continued: Mobility MEC
The Blue Dot taxi pilot programme will come to an end despite demands from the taxi industry.Read More
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…
These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding until further notice
The power utility cited breakdowns - among others - resulting in decimated generation capacity for its latest power cut notice.Read More
Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood after private hospital operator Life Healthcare posts its full-year results.Read More
Pit bull owners in Bloemfontein are surrendering their dogs en masse
Many pit bull owners, shaken by a spate of horrific attacks, are heeding calls to hand over their dogs.Read More
Manenberg man held over dog rape after video of 'sickening' attack went viral
The suspect took a selfie-style video of himself attacking the animal, which later found its way onto social media.Read More
SA waste picker organisation joins first global waste pickers’ trade union
Despite saving municipalities up to R750 million in landfill costs, they have, for years, fought for recognition of their work and rights.Read More
Robben Island calls on former political prisoners to maintain historic database
From 1961, Robben Island was used by the apartheid government as a prison for political prisoners and convicted criminals.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
More from Entertainment
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality.Read More
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…
These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis
Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album.Read More
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West
Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela.Read More
Afrikaans is dying. Only '44 people still speak it' – Charlize Theron
“It’s not a very helpful language,” said the Academy Award-winning actor in a recent interview.Read More
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up'
SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.Read More
Kim Engelbrecht, the Cape Town born actress who's caught the eye of Hollywood
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to South African Emmy-nominated actor, Kim Engelbrecht.Read More
'Music is My Life' - A film about Ladysmith Black Mambazo's Joseph Shabalala
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Judy Nokwedi, co-producer of the documentary film, 'Music Is My Life'.Read More
Crowd-pleasing lineup announced for CPT's free Festive Lights concert
The City of Cape Town is gearing up for the return of its traditional "Festive Lights Switch-On" event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.Read More