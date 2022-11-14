Spotted: Hollywood stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren seen in Kalk Bay?





He played one of the coolest characters in movie history, and it was once voted one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, so it's perhaps no surprise Harrison Ford has been spotted hanging out in Kalk Bay.

The _Indiana Jones _star has apparently been spotted by eagle-eyed fans in the pretty seaside suburb.

So too, has Oscar-winner Helen Mirren.

Listeners messaged in to CapeTalk's Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne Makwala King this past weekend to share their celeb-spotting and to ask why the Tinseltown greats might be in town.

So are we about to see an influx of Hollywood greats snapping up prime real estate on the Southern Peninsula?

Well, maybe not.

Sources say the stars were mostly likely to be in town to shoot new American Western drama series 1923.

The show serves as a prequel to the popular drama series Yellowstone and is a follow-up to the limited series 1883 starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Ford will star as family patriarch Jacob Dutton and Mirren will play his wife Cara.

The Daily Mail says the series is being shot in various locations, including Montana in the US and South Africa.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the next installment of the Dutton family story will premiere on December 18 on Paramount+.

