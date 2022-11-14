SA's newest airline takes booking for CPT-DBN route (and your dog can fly too!)





Lift Airline. Picture: Facebook

The country's newest airline has officially begun taking bookings for flights for its new route between Cape Town and Durban.

Lift revealed last month that it would begin transporting passengers between the Mother City and Durban from 25 November, with flight bookings opening from 10 November.

The carrier, which is not yet even two years old, entered the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic but has managed to hold its own among other low-cost providers.

Of the new route, the co-founder and CEO of Lift Jonathan Ayache said: “We’re delighted to announce this latest route addition - which connects Cape Town to Durban. Not only will this add much-needed capacity onto the route but will also offer passengers a real business class alternative, we call it LIFT Premium.”

Since 'lifting-off' LIFT has offered passengers flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and more recently, Durban and Jozi.

The Cape Town to Durban flight will operate twice daily and, in line with the carrier's other routes, dogs will be allowed onflights.

Small dogs are permitted on LIFT flights, provided they are able to travel in a pet-friendly carrier bag that can be placed under the seat in front.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham last year, Ayache detailed the rules and regulations governing the dog-friendly policy - you can check out the conversation below:

