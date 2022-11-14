Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

At least six people have died and 81 wounded in an out-of-the-blue attack on central Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.

The blast shook a busy street in Taksim Square on Sunday afternoon.

A female suspect is in police custody.

The Turkish government is blaming the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party for the deadly attack.

Taksim Street, Istanbul (Turkey). © resulmuslu/123rf.com

So far, no one has claimed responsibility… It’s a bit of a mystery; a bolt from the blue… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

It [Istanbul] is one of the cheaper [tourist] destinations… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.