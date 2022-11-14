Out-of-the-blue attack on downtown Istanbul leaves six dead, 81 wounded
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
At least six people have died and 81 wounded in an out-of-the-blue attack on central Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city.
The blast shook a busy street in Taksim Square on Sunday afternoon.
A female suspect is in police custody.
The Turkish government is blaming the separatist Kurdistan Workers' Party for the deadly attack.
So far, no one has claimed responsibility… It’s a bit of a mystery; a bolt from the blue…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
It [Istanbul] is one of the cheaper [tourist] destinations…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Kiewit interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_168935948_istanbul-turkey-april-1-2019-crowd-of-people-on-istiklal-caddesi-taksim-touristic-popular-destinatio.html?vti=m81wljei9e57p9rug9-1-40
