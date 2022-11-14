'We have made a statement': PSA on Thursday's wage strike
Clarence Ford spoke to spokesperson of the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) Reuben Maleka about the wage talks and potential strike action.
-
The government and public service workers have been unable to reach a wage agreement.
-
Maleka said they will only host lunchtime pickets while they wait for a response from the president.
On Thursday, PSA members embarked on a wage strike, which Maleka said was a success.
We have made a statement. We have given the president the memorandum of demands - which we expect to get a response to in seven days.Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association
Maleka said that following this march they will return to business-as-usual hosting only lunchtime pickets.
He added that what they are asking for, a 6.5% increase, is below inflation which he feels is more than fair to ask for.
However, he believes that the government is not willing to meet them halfway and if they do not come to the table to negotiate, the public service workers will be prepared to take to the street.
Listen to the audio above for more.
