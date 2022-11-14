Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?
Clarence Ford spoke to cannabis clinician Dr Shiksha Gallow about a new medical trial into the use of clinical cannabis.
-
The Cannabis Research Institute of South Africa has sponsored a study into medical cannabis use.
-
This could be a less addictive alternative to opioids.
The first cannabis clinical trial in South Africa will be looking into the use of medical cannabis as an alternative for chronic pain relief.
Gallow said they are trying to break the stigma attached to medical cannabis use as it could be a safer alternative to existing medications.
She said that patients are far less likely to become addicted to cannabis as there are no cannabinoid receptors on the brain stem whereas there are opioid receptors.
It is a much safer drug and we do not expect patients to have any dependence on cannabis compared to the opioids.Dr Shiksha Gallow, cannabis clinician
Patients in the trial will be screened before participating and weened off of the opioids before switching to medical cannabis.
The trial will largely look at treating pain in chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and cancer-related pain - said Gallow.
Cannabis had the potential to improve the quality of patients' lives, she added.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mrorange002/mrorange0021504/mrorange002150400011/38919986-farmer-inspecting-his-medical-marijuana-plants-in-an-indoor-grow-room.jpg
More from Local
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB
Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and disturbing.Read More
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban
SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.Read More
Cape Town residents take a stand against crime in Sea Point
They said they were tired of the muggings and attacks, especially on women, the elderly and children.Read More
Police recover stolen railway tracks worth R1 million hidden in a truck
Two suspects were arrested near an industrial estate in Gauteng. They face charges including tampering with essential infrastructure.Read More
Reduced TB treatment times are futile until they reach those in need: expert
The early findings of the TRUNCATE TB trial has seen some tuberculosis (TB) cases treated in as little as two months.Read More
Unpaid traffic fines? Wipe the slate clean at the City's 3-day roadshow
The City of Cape Town's traffic fine roadshow makes a return at the end of November. Services include renewal of vehicle licences.Read More
Govt doesn't have enough money to increase R350 SRD grant - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking in the Ugu districts in KwaZulu-Natal where the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sat for this week, taking Parliament to the people.Read More
Blue Dot taxis could be a South African success story if continued: Mobility MEC
The Blue Dot taxi pilot programme will come to an end despite demands from the taxi industry.Read More
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…
These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More