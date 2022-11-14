Could cannabis be a safer medical alternative to opioids?





Clarence Ford spoke to cannabis clinician Dr Shiksha Gallow about a new medical trial into the use of clinical cannabis.

The Cannabis Research Institute of South Africa has sponsored a study into medical cannabis use .

This could be a less addictive alternative to opioids.

© Eric Limon/123rf.com

The first cannabis clinical trial in South Africa will be looking into the use of medical cannabis as an alternative for chronic pain relief.

Gallow said they are trying to break the stigma attached to medical cannabis use as it could be a safer alternative to existing medications.

She said that patients are far less likely to become addicted to cannabis as there are no cannabinoid receptors on the brain stem whereas there are opioid receptors.

It is a much safer drug and we do not expect patients to have any dependence on cannabis compared to the opioids. Dr Shiksha Gallow, cannabis clinician

Patients in the trial will be screened before participating and weened off of the opioids before switching to medical cannabis.

The trial will largely look at treating pain in chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, and cancer-related pain - said Gallow.

Cannabis had the potential to improve the quality of patients' lives, she added.

