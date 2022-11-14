The Midday Report Express: ActionSA abandons Ekurhuleni coalition governement





Action SA's announcement that they will no longer be participating in the Ekurhuleni coalition government takes the reins on The Midday Report on Monday. The party's departure only adds more wrinkles to the political landscape in the area, which has been mired in inter-party conflagrations for months.

The first signs of a crack in the coalition came with the surprise vote of no confidence in the metro's mayor, the DA's Tania Campbell. The subsequent infighting that followed saw Campbell re-elected, as the various parties involved still couldn't find an agreeable position. Now the metro finds itself in a political and literal mess, as municipal services have halted, refuse collection being the most notable.

Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke to EWN's Nkosikhona Duma to find out more.

The Action SA is of the view that there will not be any stable governance in Ekurhuleni at least for this particular governance term. And this is because of the fact that no one has the outright numbers. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on the Midday Report today:

Senzo Meyiwa trial continues.

The man accused of killing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo will appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court.

Police Minister Bheki Cele heads back in Finetown where seven people were killed last month.

Nehawu workers set to intensify lunchtime pickets countrywide.

The Department of Water and Sanitation speaks to the flood danger in Gauteng.

Wrapping up ANC NEC Meeting.

