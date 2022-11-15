More bang for your buck? Limpopo farmer buys boer goat for R850,000
Lester Kiewit spoke to Franscois Bouwer, stud manager from Shongololo Boergoat stud in Groblersdal, Limpopo, about the R850,000 acquisition of a goat.
Priced at R850, 000, Porsche the boer goat is a rather unique specimen.
Shongololo Boergoat stud manager Franscois Bouwer said the near-one-million-rand buck is worth every cent for its exceptional genetic quality.
Bouwer said according to the SA Boer Goat Breed standards, Porsche is phenotypically unmatched, right down to the DNA.
The genetics that’s running through the veins of Porsche is unparalleled…Franscois Bouwer, Stud manager
It’s once in a lifetime that you get a buck like that made available to the market for breeding purposes.Franscois Bouwer, Stud manager
Bouwer said the acquisition of Porsche is a long-term breeding investment with hopes that the stud will produce genetically superior offspring.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/Shongololoboerbok/posts/pfbid02xBn5VLAj71nzMYaHCAvzyRgGWWNSZi5ZzysFRaD7GUgCBZBUsvBJzJCQnNdMg2X7l
More from Local
Energy expert 'never been more concerned' as Eskom runs out of money for diesel
With a return to stage 4 load shedding Eskom warned of even more erratic power cuts as the entity has run out of funds for diesel.Read More
Red Cross Children's Hospital radio station is doomed – can YOU help?
RX Radio broadcasts throughout the Red Cross Children's Hospital. It is radio by and for children but needs help to survive.Read More
CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams
The two-day stayaway, which started on Monday, left commuters - including matric pupils - scrambling for alternative transport.Read More
Top table: Cape Town restaurants dominate at Eat Out Awards 2022
Cape Town has cleared up at the 2022 Eat Out Awards, with over 30 wins in various categories for eateries in and around the Mother City.Read More
Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town
The community of Gatesville in Cape Town took matters into their own hands and attacked the dogs, stabbing them and setting them alight.Read More
Buses set alight during Western Cape taxi strike
Golden Arrow Bus Services Spokesperson, Bronwen Dyker-Beyer, confirmed one of their buses had been torched in Khayelitsha.Read More
City has ambitious plan to improve public transport over the next 5 years
Residents have until 30 November to comment on the City of Cape Town's Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP).Read More
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB
Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and disturbing.Read More
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban
SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.Read More