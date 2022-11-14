World Diabetes Day: what you need to know about the disease
Clarence Ford spoke to registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) Ria Catsicas about managing diabetes.
-
Eating a healthy diet is important for managing diabetes.
-
Diabetes can be caused by genetic and lifestyle factors.
South Africa has high rates of diabetes, which can be caused by either genes or lifestyle factors.
According to Catsicas, some lifestyle risk factors include stress, the wrong diet and abdominal obesity.
She added that in areas where people drink significant amounts of alcohol, eat processed foods and drive or take public transport rather than walking, people are more likely to have diabetes.
Like with most conditions, genetic predispositions accounts for about 30% to 40%, and then lifestyle for about 60% to 70%, if you look at the cause of the condition.Ria Catsicas, dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa
There are often misconceptions around diet and diabetes, but Catsicas said the food diabetic people should eat are the same foods we should all be eating.
She said diabetics should just be eating healthy food and not too many fast foods, overly processed food, or foods high in sugar.
However, she did say the occasional sweet treat, for example a piece of cake at a birthday party, can be okay provided you have a healthy diet regularly.
In addition to this, it is very important to get tested for diabetes as the symptoms are not always clear and having high blood glucose levels can be dangerous said Catsicas.
The damage done by high glucose levels is also irreversible, so she said it is essential to get tested before the symptoms become serious.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/diabetes-blood-finger-glucose-777002/
