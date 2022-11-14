How to spot a lie… tips from an actual, certified 'human lie detector'
Clarence Ford interviews certified “human lie detector” Lizette Volkwyn.
JOHANNESBURG: Lizette Volkwyn is one of only two certified human lie detectors (aka truth and credibility consultants) in South Africa.
Volkwyn, a life coach and communication trainer, undertook the rigorous training involved in becoming a human lie detector to better understand her clients and to help them rapidly achieve their desired results.
“Human lie detecting can improve your communication skills and help you identify mannerisms and possible outcomes in advance,” she says.
Volkwyn says she needs about 40 minutes with a person to establish a “baseline” of mannerisms from which she can spot deviations that indicate a lie.
We live in an imposter society. We’re trying to impress… and in that process, we commit suicide of our own personalities… The world needs more of YOU! … The right people will accept you, and those people will be your tribe…Lizette Volkwyn, Life Coach
There are so many techniques for spotting lies… Right under our noses is a gland, the moment you lie, it starts to itch…Lizette Volkwyn, Life Coach
Even psychopaths or people who believe their own lies get caught, because they don’t have control over their subconscious. With a psychopath, I would need an hour-long discussion… But every single time, I will catch you lying…Lizette Volkwyn, Life Coach
Ford interviewed Volkwyn – scroll up to listen to the detailed conversation.
