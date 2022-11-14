Cash in on Cape Town’s 'digital nomad' boom! Here’s how…
Africa Melane interviews Propr cofounder Chregan O'Flynn.
CAPE TOWN: “Digital nomads” are people who stay in a location temporarily, while working remotely.
Cape Town has immense potential to attract digital nomads to its picturesque shores, and recently struck a deal with Airbnb to lure working travelers to the city.
“A new world of travel has emerged in which many workers are untethered to an office,” says Velma Corcoran of Airbnb.
“Together with Cape Town Tourism, we want to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel, and help local communities capture the benefits of tourism.”
The main source market for remote workers in Cape Town is the United Kingdom, followed by Germany, the United States, and France.
There are 49 countries that offer remote working visas.
Last month, Namibia introduced a digital nomad visa, affording remote workers the right to live in the country for six months.
Other African countries with digital nomad visas are Mauritius, Seychelles, and Cabo Verde.
South Africa does not yet have a remote working visa, but digital nomads may remain in the country for 90 days.
Make sure you have an above-average Wi-Fi speed… and advertise it on your listing… Have a dedicated workspace and a reasonably comfortable chair and desk. They should be one of the main features of the pictures of your listing…Chregan O'Flynn, cofounder - Propr
… as a minimum have a UPS on the modem… and one or two load shedding lights… advertise it on the listing…Chregan O'Flynn, cofounder - Propr
Offer cleaning as frequently as they like… We offer the stocking of fridges…Chregan O'Flynn, cofounder - Propr
Melane interviewed O'Flynn – scroll up to listen.
