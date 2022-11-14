[REVIEW] The Asus ROG Phone 6 is a gaming computer, but in a smartphone





- Asus’ gaming sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) has brought the Asus ROG Phone 6 to South Africa.

- The device is speced like a gaming PC, but it's the size of a average smartphone.

- It costs R23 000

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is described as a 'monster gaming computer', but it's the size of an average smartphone.

Computer maker Asus’ gaming sub-brand Republic of Gamers (ROG) is bringing this device to South Africa.

Gamers will appreciate the fact that the device has 16GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor with up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speeds. These are all specs you generally only find in gaming computers.

It does have some features you'd expect in a 'normal' smartphone, like the Sony 50 mega-pixels main wide-angle camera, an ultrawide 13 MP second camera, and a macro camera. The selfie camera is a 12 mega-pixel.

What's something so well equipped likely to cost you? R23 000.

What is impressive is how it's been tweaked for gaming, and of course, this is what Asus does so well with their Republic of Gamers devices. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

You can spend R50 000 on a gaming laptop...it's hugely impressive, and they've put all of this into this smartphone. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

This is a laptop-like experience on a mobile phone. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff studios

Listen to the audio for more.