Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Mzansi Melodies
19:00 - 21:00
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation?

14 November 2022 5:08 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Proteas
T20 World Cup

The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label?

Pippa Hudson spoke to Carte Blanche producer Julian Sun about the Proteas performance in important games.

  • The Proteas have not made it to a world cup final since readmission in 1991.

  • Cricket South Africa is establishing a domestic league, the SA20 to hopefully bring money into the sport.

Proteas celebrate the fall of a wicket during a T20 World Cup match. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/Twitter
Proteas celebrate the fall of a wicket during a T20 World Cup match. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/Twitter

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s loss to the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup shocked many fans of the sport and reaffirmed the team’s reputation as chockers in the sport.

According to Sun the Proteas losing out before the world cup finals seems to have become a mental barrier for the team.

It is the albatross around the neck of the Proteas and every time it just gets worse and worse.

Julian Sun, Carte Blanche producer

Following this devastating loss Sun said even cricketer Graeme Smith said it was unjustifiable to lose to this team.

He added that this loss had been exceptionally difficult on the teams captain who had been injured not long before the tournament and had not managed to get back to his previous level.

To expect someone to be able to perform at a world cup without any build up or practice to get your form was unfair on him.

Julian Sun, Carte Blanche producer

Cricket South Africa has established a domestic league, SA20 as a way to hopefully prepare players for international tournaments and bring money into the sport said Sun.

Listen to the audio above for more.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
