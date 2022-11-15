Everything you need to know about paternity leave





Pippa Hudson speaks to senior consultant at Andrew Levy Employment and labour law specialist, Andrew Levy, about everything parents need to know about taking paternity leave.

Previously, leave granted to take care of a newborn was previously afforded to mothers in the form of maternity leave.

Fathers have recently been granted the ability to apply for paternity leave, otherwise known simply as parental leave.

Parental leave applies to the party, regardless of their gender identity or who physically bore the child.

Parents applying for parental leave can take up to ten consecutive days of leave.

Employers, however, are not obligated to pay for this leave.

In that case, a parent applying for parental leave can get up to 60% of the leave paid for by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

They must have made contributions to the UIF at least thirteen weeks prior to making the claim.

Parental leave, at this point, cannot be taken at random, and can only be taken at the time of the infant's birth or the moment the court approves the adoption of a child under two years of age.

[Leave] can be taken on the first occurring date when the child is born or when an adoption order is granted, or we have a finalisation of the adoption order, or when the surrogate gives birth and hands the child over. Andrew Levy, senior consultant - Andrew Levy Employment

If you look at it in today's circumstances when very frequently, more often than not, both parties in the relationship will work, and certainly, for one to take the time off - the major time - and then go back to work and have the other party cover. I can see great benefits in that, but if I look at the law that does not appear in the amendment. Andrew Levy, senior consultant - Andrew Levy Employment

Other types of leave include adoption leave (for parties adopting a child) and commissioning parental leave (for parties having a child through surrogacy).

Both instances grant the primary caregiver up to ten consecutive weeks with the leave granted to the other parent remaining at ten consecutive days.

