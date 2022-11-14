SAA deal in limbo as airline veteran, Gidon Novick resigns from Takatso board
- Gidon Novick represented the minority shareholders on the Takatso board.
- Takatso Consortium are meant to be the equity partner to take a 51% stake in SAA.
- Novick's resignation is likely to further delay the deal between SAA and Takatso.
The partnership between South African Airways (SAA) and Takatso Consortium hangs in the balance following the resignation of Gidon Novick,
He resigned as a director of Takatso, but will continue to represent the minority shareholders on the board.
It's been almost two years since the Department of Public Enterprises, announced Takatso as the equity partner to take a 51% stake in SAA.
As part of the deal, Takatso are meant to commit at least R3bn towards the relaunch of SAA.
Speaking to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show, Novick cited concerns about a lack of communication and questioned the consortium's ability to raise enough money to fund the deal.
As a director, I haven't had access to information in terms of what's going on in the deal. Why it's taking so long. Has the capital been raised?Gidon Novick, co-founder of Lift Airline.
RELATED: SAA new deal: Who and what is Takatso Consortium
All these questions that I've been asking, and haven't been getting a response on, just made me a little bit concerned as a director.Gidon Novick, co-founder of Lift Airline.
RELATED: Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details
South Africans are waiting for something to happen. Being supposedly so close to the transaction, but having no information has been really frustrating.Gidon Novick, co-founder of Lift Airline.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
