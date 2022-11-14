How organised crime is having a detrimental impact on South African business

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City has ambitious plan to improve public transport over the next 5 years Residents have until 30 November to comment on the City of Cape Town's Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP). 20 November 2022 9:54 AM
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and... 19 November 2022 5:10 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Local
Only 10% of SA dams safety compliant due to loss of technical skills - expert John Maytham talks to Professor Anthony Turton, an environmental advisor and water resource management specialist. 18 November 2022 12:58 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Alleged Israeli gang boss nabbed in SA Delivered to you every afternoon 17 November 2022 1:05 PM
View all Politics
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
Got debt? Interest rates likely to sharply rise AGAIN next week - survey A survey of 20 economists, academics, and property specialists has no good news for people drowning in debt. 18 November 2022 10:54 AM
View all Business
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device. 20 November 2022 12:38 PM
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
Unpaid traffic fines? Wipe the slate clean at the City's 3-day roadshow The City of Cape Town's traffic fine roadshow makes a return at the end of November. Services include renewal of vehicle licences. 19 November 2022 8:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches... 18 November 2022 3:57 PM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
View all Sport
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
Record-breaking laughs: Joe Barber Reunion show makes history at Grand West Joe Barber’s Family Reunion featured the much-loved cast of Boeta Joe, Gamat, Outjie and Washiela. 17 November 2022 9:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
Should Africa be paying the cost of repairing climate damage caused by the West? One of the rallying points for delegates in African countries at COP27 is why they should be paying for the insidious global clima... 10 November 2022 4:43 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

How organised crime is having a detrimental impact on South African business

14 November 2022 6:18 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Organised crime
The Money Show
Zaakir Mohamed
CMS South Africa

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.

- This week, from 13-21 November is International Fraud Week.

- During this week, business leaders and employees are encouraged to proactively take steps to minimise the impact of fraud.

- Experts say white collar crime syndicates are posing a threat to business operations in SA.

© whitestar1955/123rf.com
© whitestar1955/123rf.com

Organised crime syndicates are posing a major threat to business operations in South Africa.

It's not only the physical threats like theft and robbery that're impacting on day-to-day business operations, but white collar crime too.

In the last few years, there's been a significant rise is cyber-crime syndicates as well, targeting businesses through ransomware attacks.

RELATED: Nigerian crime syndicate 'Air Lords' arrested for financial crimes in Pretoria

Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa says to protect themselves against such crimes, organisations need to ensure that they understand how the syndicates operate.

This week (November 13-21) is International Fraud Week, whereby business leaders and employees are encouraged to proactively take steps to minimise the impact of fraud, by promoting anti-fraud awareness and education.

Mohamed says it's vital that businesses understand how to protect their customers and employees from the effects of criminal activity.

We are starting to find there are a lot more syndicates that are now starting to target more businesses in South Africa.

Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.

These very sophisticated cyber-crime syndicates that have been attacking a lot of businesses in South Africa...significant data breaches and ransomware attacks.

Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.

There are criminals and criminal syndicates that are looking for new and different ways to try and target companies and defraud businesses.

Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at the law firm, CMS South Africa.

Listen to the audio for more.




14 November 2022 6:18 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Organised crime
The Money Show
Zaakir Mohamed
CMS South Africa

More from Business

©iamsingplay/123RF.COM

World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet

19 November 2022 3:44 PM

Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© artursz/123rf.com

Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…

18 November 2022 12:05 PM

These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ jjvallee/123rf.com

Got debt? Interest rates likely to sharply rise AGAIN next week - survey

18 November 2022 10:54 AM

A survey of 20 economists, academics, and property specialists has no good news for people drowning in debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ artmagination/123rf.com

Burned by the crypto meltdown? Dealing with financial regrets, both ways

17 November 2022 6:55 PM

There's no shame in not jumping onto the investment bandwagon of the day says Warren Ingram. And remember, they come in cycles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Air Seychelles on Facebook @airseychelles

Air Seychelles comes out of administration as tourism picks up

17 November 2022 6:33 PM

Air Seychelles' board of directors is now back in charge of the award-winning airline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While the province battles the worst drought in a century, Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands has taken proactive step in securing its water supply. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

Hospital operations normalising back to pre-pandemic levels - Life Healthcare

17 November 2022 6:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Peter Wharton-Hood after private hospital operator Life Healthcare posts its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© macrovector/123rf.com

Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies'

17 November 2022 5:12 PM

The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec'

17 November 2022 4:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Black Friday: How small businesses can guard against cybercrime

17 November 2022 7:33 AM

Trouble looms ahead for small business owners as Black Friday and Cyber Monday approach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airbnb (Pixabay.com)

Airbnb on a mission to make it 'as easy as possible' to become a host

16 November 2022 7:46 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran gives an update on the accommodation platform's November Release (Winter 2022).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson

Sport

Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB

Local Lifestyle Politics

I enjoyed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but it's not one of the best: Reviewer

EWN Highlights

Taxi strike: WCED says there's a plan to get matric pupils to schools

20 November 2022 2:25 PM

Stage 4 load shedding resumes Sunday afternoon, and Stage 5 from Monday

20 November 2022 2:05 PM

Police launch investigation into Woodmead fatal shooting

20 November 2022 1:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA