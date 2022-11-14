



JOHANNESBURG: Award-winning veteran American actor, John Aniston, better known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” has died at the age of 89.

News of his death was announced by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston on Monday.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, she wrote: “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing".

In a career spanning over 50 years, Aniston also appears on productions such as "The West Wing", "Gilmore Girls" and "Star Trek: Voyager".

The cause of his death was not immediately reported.

This article first appeared on EWN : American actor John Aniston dies aged 89