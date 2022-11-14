How senior executives fake their qualifications and (sometimes) get away with it
- City of Johannesburg's Roads Agency CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke allegedly provided the city with fake academic qualifications.
- Mahanuke's qualifications were called into question following a Daily Maverick expose.
- There have been many instances in SA where senior execs and politicians were exposed for faking their qualifications.
In South Africa, it's nothing new when employers discover that employees, particularly those in senior management roles, have misrepresented their their academic qualifications.
Remember Pallo Jordaan? In 2014, the South African politician and anti-apartheid activist resigned as an member of Parliament after it was revealed his academic qualifications were fake.
So it comes as no surprise when it emerged that the city's Roads Agency CEO, Tshepo Mahanuke allegedly provided the city with fake qualifications.
The City of Johannesburg said on Monday that it was aware of and was seeking clarity over the allegations.
Mahanuke's qualifications were called into question following a Daily Maverick expose.
He claimed to have an honorary doctorate from the Trinity International University of Ambassador in the United States, but it has emerged that the qualification can be bought for a small "support honorarium".
Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann, an executive talent management consultancy says when it comes to academic qualifications, you cannot adopt a 'fake it until you make it' attitude.
These individuals think that they can still perpetuate their grandeur, by claiming they are who they are, and they've studied what they've studied.Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.
The principle clearly here, is if you're willing to lie about your own brand, your own achievements, your own qualifications...then what else will you conceal?Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.
Once you've corrupted yourself, by claiming to have done things that you never did....if you let the illusion perpetuate, sooner or later it's going to come home to roost.Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop Woodburn Mann.
Listen to the audio for more.
