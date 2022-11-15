SA needs to stabilise power grid to accommodate electric cars
John Maytham speaks to the research chair in Internet of Things at the University of Stellenbosch's Faculty of Engineering, Prof Thinus Booysen, about the reality of the impact that electric cars could have on the country's energy grid.
The advent of electric cars has drawn widespread interest.
It costs drivers roughly a third of the price to charge electric cars to travel the same distance as an average petrol-powered tank vehicle.
However, this could have a greater impact on the country's already failing energy grid where load shedding costs the country's economy between R40 and R80 per kilowatt hour (kWh), says Booysen.
With electric cars quickly gaining popularity in the local market, Booysen warns that this could have a large cumulative impact on the country's energy stability.
He says before the country looks at charging electric cars on the grid, it first needs to prioritise stabilising the grid.
We don't have a load problem... we have an energy problem, which means every single kWh that you take off the grid is actually costing the economy... What you're essentially doing is you're paying less for the fuel, you're paying a third, but the economy is actually subsidising you to charge the vehicle.Prof Thinus Booysen, research chair in the Internet of Things - University of Stellenbosch
We need to start with electrification... Every single cent that we have to spend, we should really spend on getting the grid stable, getting that big wound in our economy fixed up before we even look at charging from the grid.Prof Thinus Booysen, research chair in the Internet of Things - University of Stellenbosch
