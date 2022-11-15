



Africa Melane spoke to professional business coach Brend Badenhorst about Global Entrepreneurship Week.

As we enter Global Entrepreneurship Week, from 14 – 20 November, we cast our eyes on the precarious playground for small businesses - which is the South African economy.

MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.

Its shrinking economy, stringent labour laws and hostile trade unions disincentivise business owners, he said.

With the official unemployment rate standing at 33,9% in the second quarter of 2022, Badenhorst said it's important to get unemployed people that do not participate in the economy to use their technical abilities to create employment.

He also said the country should expedite its export trading.

We've got to in South Africa use our strengths and start to export to other countries instead of importing from other countries. We should definitely focus on our strengths, which is our agriculture, or mineral sector as well as our tourism. Brend Badenhorst, professional business coach

Over the course of the week, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host two webinars to empower entrepreneurs with key information to contribute to their success, including information on incentives and business support options.

The Western government will host a webinar on 17 November 20220 that will focus on simplifying funding and business support criteria, to discuss the funding options that are available to business owners – as part of their entrepreneur-enabling programmes.

This article first appeared on 702 : Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'