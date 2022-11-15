Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism Feature: Staycations boosting Tourism sector
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sean Bradley - Chief Business Development Officer at Travelwings Africa
Today at 05:10
PSA strike affecting health care facilities
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Foster Mohale, Health Department Spokesperson.
Foster Mohale, the national spokesman for the Department of Health.
Today at 05:50
SACP react to Chris Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus, is to be released on parole.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alex Mashilo
Alex Mashilo - Spokesperson at Sacp
Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo
Alex Mashilo, SACP national spokesperson
Today at 06:25
#KnowYourRiver walk X Diep River Catchment Forum
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Crystal Davel | research support at Our Future Cities
Alex Lansdowne | CT Councilor
Today at 06:40
What the hack?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Naz Consulting International
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Court orders Hani killer Janusz Walus release on parole
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafal Pankowski - Spokesperson at Never Again Association
Today at 07:15
SCA says Zuma was released unlawfully and has not served his time
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo at ...
Today at 07:20
Are "edibles" for sale at public events legal?
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Myrtle Clarke - Founder at Dagga Couple
Today at 07:40
ANC: Santaco stay-away is the fault of provincial government
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faiez Jacobs
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 07:56
The Hood Hang Out
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Irfaan Abrahams
Today at 08:07
DA proposes Cyber Commissioner for online surveillance
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Glynnis Breytenbach MP
Today at 08:21
Instant Grass report on consumer spending ahead of Black Friday
Good morning Cape Town… with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Potterton - CEO at Instant Grass
Today at 09:15
Day 2 of SANTACO Strike
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Ndithini Tyhido
Today at 09:40
Rethink CPF's in poor areas
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
David Bruce
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
94% of SA companies targeted of email-related phishing attempts before Black Friday
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Duane Nicol - Cybersecurity expert at Mimecast
Today at 10:30
Neville Alexander Memorial lecture series
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Today at 11:05
Khris Ntjokwane world record
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Khris Ntjokwane
Today at 11:35
Taste Test Tuesday with Coco Safar
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Wilhelm Liebenberg - Co-founder & CEO at Coco Safar Group
Energy expert 'never been more concerned' as Eskom runs out of money for diesel With a return to stage 4 load shedding Eskom warned of even more erratic power cuts as the entity has run out of funds for diesel. 21 November 2022 2:21 PM
Red Cross Children's Hospital radio station is doomed – can YOU help? RX Radio broadcasts throughout the Red Cross Children's Hospital. It is radio by and for children but needs help to survive. 21 November 2022 10:11 AM
CT taxi strike: WCED confirms contingencies are in place for matric exams The two-day stayaway, which started on Monday, left commuters - including matric pupils - scrambling for alternative transport. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
View all Local
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state' 'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller. 21 November 2022 1:31 PM
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and... 19 November 2022 5:10 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
View all Politics
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of O... 21 November 2022 8:17 PM
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios. 21 November 2022 7:22 PM
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity. 21 November 2022 6:39 PM
View all Business
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app. 21 November 2022 8:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k… These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk. 18 November 2022 12:05 PM
'My new song AYO is about letting it go, not giving a damn' – Jimmy Nevis Jimmy Nevis opens up about his decade-old music career and the sound of his upcoming album. 17 November 2022 12:59 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'

15 November 2022 6:27 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
Small businesses
South African economy
SMME

MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.

Africa Melane spoke to professional business coach Brend Badenhorst about Global Entrepreneurship Week.

As we enter Global Entrepreneurship Week, from 14 – 20 November, we cast our eyes on the precarious playground for small businesses - which is the South African economy.

MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.

Its shrinking economy, stringent labour laws and hostile trade unions disincentivise business owners, he said.

With the official unemployment rate standing at 33,9% in the second quarter of 2022, Badenhorst said it's important to get unemployed people that do not participate in the economy to use their technical abilities to create employment.

He also said the country should expedite its export trading.

We've got to in South Africa use our strengths and start to export to other countries instead of importing from other countries. We should definitely focus on our strengths, which is our agriculture, or mineral sector as well as our tourism.

Brend Badenhorst, professional business coach

Over the course of the week, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host two webinars to empower entrepreneurs with key information to contribute to their success, including information on incentives and business support options.

The Western government will host a webinar on 17 November 20220 that will focus on simplifying funding and business support criteria, to discuss the funding options that are available to business owners – as part of their entrepreneur-enabling programmes.

Click here for more information.


This article first appeared on 702 : Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'




More from Business

Alan Knott-Craig explains free wifi applications for Tshwane residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future

21 November 2022 8:17 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.

Read More

[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding

21 November 2022 7:22 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Read More

Stuart Mackenzie, CEO of Ethos Private Equity. Picture: Supplied

Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity

21 November 2022 6:39 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity.

Read More

Government to introduce tighter measures to curb theft of metal infrastructure

21 November 2022 5:21 PM

Motheo Khoaripe steaks to Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors.

Read More

Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town: Picture Supplied.

Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment

21 November 2022 5:01 PM

Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Read More

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Energy expert 'never been more concerned' as Eskom runs out of money for diesel

21 November 2022 2:21 PM

With a return to stage 4 load shedding Eskom warned of even more erratic power cuts as the entity has run out of funds for diesel.

Read More

FILE: Veteran journalist Jacques Pauw, author of 'The President's Keepers' and 'Our Poisoned Land'. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN

Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'

21 November 2022 1:31 PM

'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.

Read More

© dimarik16/123rf.com

You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first

21 November 2022 8:23 AM

Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app.

Read More

©iamsingplay/123RF.COM

World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet

19 November 2022 3:44 PM

Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Read More

© artursz/123rf.com

Most-read of the week: Harrison Ford in Cape Town… Charlize Theron talks k*k…

18 November 2022 12:05 PM

These were the 10 most-read, most-talked-about articles of the week on CapeTalk.

Read More

