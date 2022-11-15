Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'
Africa Melane spoke to professional business coach Brend Badenhorst about Global Entrepreneurship Week.
As we enter Global Entrepreneurship Week, from 14 – 20 November, we cast our eyes on the precarious playground for small businesses - which is the South African economy.
MY SME founder and professional business coach Brend Badenhorst said South Africa makes for a difficult business environment for entrepreneurs.
Its shrinking economy, stringent labour laws and hostile trade unions disincentivise business owners, he said.
With the official unemployment rate standing at 33,9% in the second quarter of 2022, Badenhorst said it's important to get unemployed people that do not participate in the economy to use their technical abilities to create employment.
He also said the country should expedite its export trading.
We've got to in South Africa use our strengths and start to export to other countries instead of importing from other countries. We should definitely focus on our strengths, which is our agriculture, or mineral sector as well as our tourism.Brend Badenhorst, professional business coach
Over the course of the week, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism will host two webinars to empower entrepreneurs with key information to contribute to their success, including information on incentives and business support options.
The Western government will host a webinar on 17 November 20220 that will focus on simplifying funding and business support criteria, to discuss the funding options that are available to business owners – as part of their entrepreneur-enabling programmes.
Click here for more information.
This article first appeared on 702 : Global Entrepreneurship Week: 'SA entrepreneurs must pursue export market'
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/petrovichvadim/petrovichvadim2101/petrovichvadim210100244/162389902-cheerful-caucasian-female-barista-and-african-american-male-barista-standing-behind-a-countertop-in-.jpg
More from Business
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
[REVIEW] Gizzu's portable power station is a must-have at home for loadshedding
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to merge with SA's Ethos Private Equity
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Stuart MacKenzie, CEO at Ethos Private Equity.Read More
Government to introduce tighter measures to curb theft of metal infrastructure
Motheo Khoaripe steaks to Donald MacKay, director at Xa International Trade Advisors.Read More
Netcare delivers improved year-end financials despite tough economic environment
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Energy expert 'never been more concerned' as Eskom runs out of money for diesel
With a return to stage 4 load shedding Eskom warned of even more erratic power cuts as the entity has run out of funds for diesel.Read More
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'
'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.Read More
You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first
Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app.Read More
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet
Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.Read More