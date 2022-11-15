The Midday Report Express: Kidnapped girl in Cape Town recovered
A number of high-profile stories featured on The Midday Report today, but of note is the return of Abirah Dekhta, the 8-year-old Rylands native who was kidnapped from her lift club on 4 November. Police recovered the girl in the Cape Town township of Khayelitsha.
With Abirah now safely home the question has to be raised as to whether the kidnapping forms part of a larger trend in the Western Cape, as her kidnapping is not the first of its kind.
Presenter Mandy Wiener spoke with Reagen Allen, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, about that very matter.
No, it's definitely not the first time. We have seen a slow and steady trend with regard to kidnappings, especially high profile kidnappings in the City of Cape TownReagen Allen, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety
We have taken steps to as the City of Cape Town to ensure that it engages with South African Police Services to making sure that those operations are actually leading to arrests.Reagen Allen, Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety
Other key issues on the Midday Report today:
- The Senzo Meyiwa's trail proceeds with State witness Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa's best friend, continuing his testimony.
- Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court on corruption charges.
- Outa heads to the Constitutional Court regarding the AARTO Act.
- Premier Panyaza Lesufi to launch the Safer Festive Season Programme.
- The City of Joburg is in soweto to hand over food parcels, this after more than 300 residents displaced by floods.
- The country awaits answers regarding Phala Phala this as the Independent panel will deliver its report on Thursday.
Scroll up for full audio.
