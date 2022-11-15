What the hack? Twitter accounts posing as major brands with paid verification
Lester Kiewit spoke to tech guru and chief executive officer of Naz Consulting International, Nazareen Ebrahim about the lates development in Musk’s Twitter saga.
-
Musk’s Twitter Blue allows users to buy a verification on Twitter.
-
This has allowed accounts to pose as major companies.
An account recently paid the $8 monthly subscription fee to become verified, posed as the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and tweeted that insulin was now free.
This had real world consequences as the company’s stocks crashed and they had to issue an apology for the tweet.
This is not the only case of an account using the new system to pose as an official account and Ebrahim said this Twitter Blue rollout has been complete chaos.
He has taken this Silicon Valley adage of move fast and break things to a new level of speed and destruction.Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Naz Consulting International
The company has reinstated official badges for high-profile accounts - which will now appear with grey badge.
