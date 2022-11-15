World population surges past 8 billion





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

The world’s human population reached eight billion today (Tuesday, 15 November), according to the United Nations (UN), up from seven billion in 2011.

Forty years ago, it was about four billion.

The world’s population reached a billion in 1804.

The globe’s population will add another 2.4 billion people by 2080 when it will peak, according to a UN forecast.

It expects the population of sub-Saharan Africa to increase by 95% over the next three decades.

India is expected to surpass China as the most populous country in 2023.

An apartment building in Hong Kong, China. © leochen66/123rf.com

Earth’s maximum carrying capacity, according to scientists, is between nine and 10 billion people. We’re heading to our limit… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The population is expanding at its slowest rate since 1950… There are countries where population growth is negative… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

