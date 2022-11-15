Gazillionaire Jeff Bezos is giving his ENTIRE fortune away
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN he will give away most of his R2 trillion fortune while he’s still alive.
He aims to use his wealth to fight climate change and reduce inequality.
Bezos made the pledge after giving country music star and philanthropist Dolly Parton R1.7 billion for charitable causes.
This has become popular amongst some billionaires… Warren Buffet has done it. Bill Gates… They don’t intend to die with stacks in the bank…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Jeff Bezos only has to be around for a day, and his fortune increases by multiple millions…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

