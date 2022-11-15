Man (50) runs 3.5-hour marathon while chain-smoking
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (skip to 5:28).
A Chinese marathon runner known as “Uncle Chen” has gone viral for chain-smoking cigarettes throughout a 42-kilometre road race.
The 50-year-old finished the Xin'anjiang Marathon in three hours and 28 minutes, coming 574th out of about 1,500 runners.
Chinese man runs a 3:28 marathon while chain-smoking:https://t.co/HoYiXHQRNX pic.twitter.com/KxbbAExf1a— Canadian Running (@CanadianRunning) November 14, 2022
There are also photos of Chen chain-smoking at the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon and the 2019 Xiamen Marathon, where he clocked 3:36 and 3:32, respectively.
The pictures of him… has gone viral… He ran 42 kilometres with a fag in his mouth! … running and lighting up as he goes… He’s a fit-looking 50-year-old…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Can you imagine being stuck behind him for the whole race?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Ford interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen (skip to 5:28).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112035346_a-top-view-image-of-several-commercially-made-cigarettes-pile-cigarette-on-wooden-or-non-smoking-cam.html?term=doctor%2Bsmoking&vti=ntk0n3mpigjuc8wudh-1-64
More from Lifestyle
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state'
'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller.Read More
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show
The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday.Read More
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations
Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards.Read More
Red Cross Children's Hospital radio station is doomed – can YOU help?
RX Radio broadcasts throughout the Red Cross Children's Hospital. It is radio by and for children but needs help to survive.Read More
You can now WhatsApp yourself - it’s WAY more useful than it sounds at first
Messaging yourself is so useful; it’s weird that it took so long for WhatsApp to build the function into the app.Read More
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA calls for inclusive society
Reigning Miss Wheelchair SA - Tamelyn Bock - lost the ability to walk at age 8 and uses a wheelchair as an assistive device.Read More
City has ambitious plan to improve public transport over the next 5 years
Residents have until 30 November to comment on the City of Cape Town's Comprehensive Integrated Transport Plan (CITP).Read More
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB
Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and disturbing.Read More
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors
Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium.Read More
More from Sport
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record
Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world recordRead More
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet
Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.Read More
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban
SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.Read More
I am worried that Boks being labeled as whingers - Andre Watson
Following social media posts regarding officiating, SA rugby coach Rassie Erasmus was banned from the Springboks' next two matches.Read More
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup
The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tournament if they apply themselves and give their best.Read More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar - Unpacking the criticised host country
All eyes look to Qatar as it kicks off the world's first winter soccer cup - the FIFA World Cup 2022.Read More
Why can the Proteas not seem to shake their choker reputation?
The South African national cricket team has a reputation for choking , why can they not seem to shake that label?Read More
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whilst the latter is vying for a first win at ‘Africa's Major’.Read More
10 finest articles of the week on CapeTalk – according to YOU
Sonia and Matthew Booth... and more Sonia and Matthew Booth... These were the 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk.Read More