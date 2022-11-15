Could increase flight supply bring down costs for the festive season?
Lester Kiewit spoke to co-founder and chief executive officer of airline LIFT, Jonathan Ayache about the costs of flights.
Rising input costs have made operating an airline increasingly expensive.
A limited supply and high demand for flights has also resulted in high costs.
CAPE TOWN: According to co-founder and chief executive officer of airline LIFT, Jonathan Ayache, the rising input costs are one of the major factors that have led to these high prices.
Ayache added that the rising costs have affected all industries, but the airline industry has been hit very hard.
LIFT has been in operation for two years and since we launched the price of jet fuel has increased three times.Jonathan Ayache, co-founder and chief executive officer of airline LIFT
Despite rising costs, he said the airline has opened up more routes and hope to have an additional six aircrafts by the end of the year.
He added that this increased availability of flights will hopefully offset some of the costs of travel.
His advice for travellers to further bring down costs is to book flights as far in advance as possible to get the best prices.
