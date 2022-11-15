Does cruise control help save fuel when driving?
Clarence Ford interviews technical specialist Nicol Louw.
For many people, it makes intuitive sense that cruise control saves fuel.
By maintaining a steady speed, so the thinking goes, cruise control moderates fuel consumption more effectively than a driver manually pressing and releasing the accelerator.
But is it so?
“There is no clear answer,” says Louw. “It depends on how aggressive you drive in general, before cruise control.”
In a nutshell, if you drive conservatively on a flat road, you will use about the same amount of fuel with cruise control as you would without.
On roads with many hills and if you’re not too aggressive, you will use less fuel without the cruise control than with it.
RELATED: Hypermiling 101 – taking fuel-efficient driving to the utter extreme
When it’s hilly… the vehicle cannot predict what’s coming… It sets the speed at, say, 120. When going up an incline, that vehicle will try its best to stick to 120, even if it has to use all the available power… A conservative driver getting to an uphill… If you allow the vehicle speed to decrease… you will use less fuel…Nicol Louw, technical specialist
On a downhill, a vehicle with cruise control tries to stick to 120, whereas you can modulate…Nicol Louw, technical specialist
Ford interviewed Louw – scroll up to listen.
