Today at 15:20
The new Beijing SUV
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 15:40
Diabetes advocacy can feel hopeless when medical aids simply do not respond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty - Editor at Sweet Life magazine
Today at 15:50
Innovative double-storey housing project for Khayelitsha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Kollenberg - Urban Think Tank architect at Urban Think Tank
Today at 16:05
The Unaccountables: The powerful politicians and corporations who profit from impunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 16:20
Association of Habitual Alcohol Intake With Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 16:33
Fake meat is still safe on SA shelves - The DALRRD interdict has been extended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovon Will
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa in the lead as ANC's electoral committee announces top six nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Politics Editor at EWN
Today at 17:20
Masiphumelele fire leaves hundreds without shelter, nonprofit groups step in to help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphokazi Doko
No Items to show
'Tech IS the solution to human problems, business just needs to do more with it'

15 November 2022 4:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
Bronwyn Williams
WTF
Tim O'Reilly
WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to US

Trend translator Bronwyn Williams reviews 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us' by Silicon Valley figure Tim O'Reilly.

- Tim O'Reilly argues that we shouldn't see technology as something that is going to replace humans.

- As long as we have problems, there will be a role for humans to play in society he argues in the book 'WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us'.

@ kentoh/123rf.com
@ kentoh/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield spoke to Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.

She reviewed "WTF? What's the Future and Why It's Up to Us" by Tim O'Reilly, Silicon Valley intellectual and founder of O’Reilly Media.

RELATED: The benefits of being human should be 'a huge advantage' in this world of AI

O'Reilly is regarded as a futurist and has "called quite a lot of things right" in terms of the trajectory of technology and society Williams says.

The book was published in 2017, just before COVID hit - was it any good with forecasting the changes that have happened in the last few years?

Yes it was, but I think O'Reilly could have taken it a bit further... things do date a little bit... but it's a core tenet of his book that if we really want to have a better, more equal future...

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

...we need to be moving towards not supporting or enabling companies in particular. who are engaged with value extraction rather than value creation.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He picks up on the intersection between economics and technology... the role of capitalism... We need to think very carefully about these things, particularly as technology is enabling the winners to win even bigger than they were able to win before.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

A lot of these monopolies or 'created scarcities' are actually backed up by our governments and paid for people like you and I... They are backed up by the systems we have in our own societies.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

O'Reilly argues that we shouldn't see technology as something that is going to replace humans but rather that, as long as we have problems, there will be role for humans to play in society.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

He is on the side of being a tech optimist - he is more of a pessimist when it comes to the way our economies are organised.

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends

Description on Amazon:

WTF? can be an expression of amazement or an expression of dismay. In today’s economy, we have far too much dismay along with our amazement, and technology bears some of the blame.

In this combination of memoir, business strategy guide, and call to action, Tim O'Reilly, Silicon Valley’s leading intellectual and the founder of O’Reilly Media, explores the upside and the potential downsides of today's WTF? technologies.

What is the future when an increasing number of jobs can be performed by intelligent machines instead of people, or done only by people in partnership with those machines? What happens to our consumer based societies—to workers and to the companies that depend on their purchasing power? Is income inequality and unemployment an inevitable consequence of technological advancement, or are there paths to a better future?

What will happen to business when technology-enabled networks and marketplaces are better at deploying talent than traditional companies? How should companies organize themselves to take advantage of these new tools? What’s the future of education when on-demand learning outperforms traditional institutions? How can individuals continue to adapt and retrain? Will the fundamental social safety nets of the developed world survive the transition, and if not, what will replace them?

The core of the book's call to action is an exhortation to businesses to DO MORE with technology rather than just using it to cut costs and enrich their shareholders. Robots are going to take our jobs, they say. O'Reilly replies, “Only if that’s what we ask them to do! Technology is the solution to human problems, and we won’t run out of work till we run out of problems." Whether technology brings the WTF? of wonder or the WTF? of dismay isn't inevitable. It's up to us!




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
