Eskom burns though R11 billion in diesel, no money to buy more
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer of Eskom.
- This year has overtaken 2021 as SA's most intensive load shedding year to date, the CSIR has confirmed in its latest stats.
- Eskom delivered its State of the System presentation on Tuesday as its (new) acting head for generation resigned.
- Amid a bleak outlook the power utility has also run out of money to buy diesel for its open cycle gas turbines says COO Jan Oberholzer.
This year has overtaken 2021 as South Africa's most intensive load shedding year to date, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has confirmed.
September was the highest load shedding month ever, hit with more more power cuts than the entire 2020 according to the CSIR's latest statistics.
Eskom gave more details of the challenges it is facing during its State of the System presentation on Tuesday.
Media release: #CSIR releases statistics on #powergeneration in South Africa for the first half of 2022 and #loadshedding data for the first three quarters.' CSIR 🇿🇦 (@CSIR) November 14, 2022
For the full report and more info please visit: https://t.co/KmhGuhNJJx pic.twitter.com/SExiT7kAeO
Eskom reported it has burned through double the amount of diesel budgeted for so far this year - R12 billion's worth.
It was also announced on Tuesday that Eskom’s acting head for generation, Rhulani Mathebula, has resigned after six months in the job.
#EskomMediaStatement' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 15, 2022
Prolonged loadshedding will continue to be implemented over the next few months as major capital projects and repairs reduce available generation capacity
The State of the System Presentation https://t.co/syKN58n97r pic.twitter.com/HgjjPgIoav
Mathebula felt the demands of the job were untenable, and impacted his health and family time said Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.
"We need to understand the demand(s) of this role, and the demand on the head of generation in turning this ship around."
Thomas Conradie, General Manger of the Lethabo Power Station, has been appointed in Mathubela's place.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oberholzer on The Money Show.
The state of the grid does not look good the Eskom COO acknowledges, repeating much of what we have heard before.
We have some significant challenges on the generation system, and especially on the coal fleet.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We made a decision about two years ago that we will now embark on maintenance... and we have stuck to our guns, so 10% of our fleet on average is out for maintenance but what is challenging is the fact that we have trips, we have breakdowns of a system that is unreliable and unpredictable.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Of the 14 coal-fired plants that we do have left - if you take the two new ones out which have some challenges as well - the 12 are on average more than 43 years old, and if you have an old system and you haven't maintained it properly over a decade or two you have challenges, and that's where we find ourselves.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Oberholzer also commented on a tweet about Kusile posted by energy analyst Chris Yelland on Tuesday afternoon.
Yelland was being unfair the COO maintains - As two of the station's six units are still in the construction phase it is actually not only one out of six that is operating but one out of four.
'Loadshedding far removed from COP27- govt still not focusing on best solution'
Units 1, 2 and 3 share a chimney he says and are being kept out of commission for the sake of safety because of the recent duct failure at unit 1.
At Medupi, five out of the six units are operating with one out of service due to the explosion in August last year.
After 15 years of construction, only one unit out of six (i.e. Unit 4) is currently generating electricity at Eskom's Kusile power station.' Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) November 15, 2022
Giving more detail on the latest resignation by a senior official, he said Mathebula's had told him the job he was fulfilling had become "unbearable".
Oberholzer reiterated that Eskom finds itself "without the necessary financial resources" to run its open cycle gas turbines.
We had an initial budget of R6.1 billion, we then revised it not so long ago to R11.2 billion, and that amount of money we've burned away as well.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Then on the other side you have municipalities that owe you more than R52 billion.... This is why we are looking at load shedding, but also at the same time looking at how do we preserve and how do we utilitse what we have available.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Source : https://www.eskom.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/State-of-the-System-Briefing-15-November-2022-Final.pdf
