WeBuyCars growth a major driver of increased earnings for Transaction Capital





- Transaction Capital has reported strong results for the financial year ended 30 September 2022.

- While its taxi financing division is facing 'serious headwinds', secondhand car business WeBuyCars is flourishing.

Core continuing earnings were up 24% to R1 246 million, with core continuing earnings per share growing by 17% to 172.5 cents.

Group earnings were boosted by continued growth in its WeBuyCars and its Nutun debt collection divisions.

Transaction's SA Taxi subsidiary had a tougher time as profitability within the minibus taxi industry continues to be impacted by a tough operating environment.

The dividend declared for the financial year was upped to 70c per share after the company declaring a final ordinary dividend of 37c.

WeBuyCars continues to disrupt used vehicle ownership and trade in South Africa says Transaction Capital.

"It does this through a unique combination of vehicle trading via its e-commerce platform and physical branches, together with finance, insurance and other ancillary products"

Bruce Whitfield asks Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz about the excellent results for WeBuyCars, in which the company has a majority stake.

Hurwitz says they have focused on increasing their market share and he is confident they will breach 10% in the next few months.

"I'm hoping to get to the 20s, quite frankly."

More and more people who were travelling to work as a passenger in someone else's car have now become an owner of their first-time car and that's really driving volumes in South Africa... David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

I guess internationally people are becoming poorer... and they are spending more money on buying a secondhand car as opposed to spending the money buying a new car. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

Hurwitz also details the challenges facing its taxi financing business, SA Taxi.

The taxi industry is facing serious headwinds... This is the Toyota sector and when they closed earlier this month (following the KZN floods) it was a serious issue for us... We don't finance the Chinese variants of minibus taxis... and Nissan last year pulled out of their variant; they couldn't really change perceptions in the market. David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

We started repairing more of our repossessed vehicles... and put those repos back into our client base... David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital

