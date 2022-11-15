How a dysfunctional government costs our economy, and your own pocket





Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, economist at Nascence Advisory.

- The Vodacom CEO told The Money Show that load shedding forces them to spend more money on infrastructure - just one example of how state dysfunction is affecting business.

- Bruce Whitfield and Xhanti Payi discuss how the current state of the nation is leading to even more inequality.

Bruce Whitfield had a bit of a self-described rant after interviewing the Vodacom CEO and hearing the figure of around R2 billion spent on its battery bill over just the past two years of load shedding.

He talks of a sub-economy developing in South Africa as those with the means invest in private sector services to make up for the state's shortfalls in service delivery.

The list is endless - people who can are paying for their own power sources, for private security, fixing their own roads and sending their children to private schools.

Then, companies (like in the Vodacom case) surely have to add their own extra expenses to the price you pay for their services.

Is it possible to put a number to the extra costs being added to citizens' own pockets?

Whitfield puts the question to Xhanti Payi, economist at Nascence Advisory.

It's a very interesting question particularly because the accessibility of private sector services are also problematic, comments Payi.

The best number - a very conservative one - is one from the World Economic Forum that talks of 5% of GDP that is actually taken from us... Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

...but even talking in terms of the private sector, like using private schools, there's a number from the International Monetary Fund where they say you have as much as 25% of literacy then being lost in the economy because many people are able to get to a private school that builds literacy. Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

This of course has all sorts of implications for the skills development of the county, Payi points out.

The situation breeds exclusion and the cost of this has also been calculated by the IMF:

It takes as much as a quarter of all growth because it affects so many people... and as more people are still excluded and not able to participate they find other ways to participate - that means crime... the instability it causes and the loss in investment. Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

Payi also highlights the longer-term damage as people "disassociate" from the mainstream economy because they realise they cannot participate.

What we wanted to do [after apartheid] was to expand and open to all people; now we are going backwards because it's actually becoming again an unequal economy... We are closing in and some of the benefits are being given to just a few people... Xhanti Payi, Economist - Nascence Advisory

He notes that the wealthy also tend to save and then invest outside South Africa, which again has a detrimental effect on the local economy.

