Pitbull jumps over fence, mauls young child to death
Clarence Ford interviews Sizwe Kupelo of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation.
An eight-year-old boy from Bloemfontein has been mauled to death by a pit bull at his home.
Police say the dog escaped his yard by jumping over the fence into a neighbouring property where the boy was playing alone.
The dog, who has since been put down, severely mauled the boy on his neck and chest.
RELATED: Calls to ban ownership of pit bulls mount
"Police rushed to the scene and found the emergency personnel already attending to the severely injured child,” said Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.
“The aggressive dog covered in blood was spotted nearby and put down by the SAPS members.
“The eight-year-old boy lying next to the garage door in his parents' yard was certified dead at the scene."
We are ready to deliver the petition… The ban [on Pitbull ownership] must be imposed… Owners of any breed, if it attacks someone, those people must be held accountable… But we hold a strong view that this breed is a problem…Sizwe Kupelo
RELATED: Pit Bull (or other dangerous dog) owner? Be responsible – or tragedy will follow
There are other power breeds that are not as dangerous… Pit bulls; it is a killer dog… You need to remove them from society. It must be declassified as a domestic pet… It [Pit Bulls] belongs there [in a zoo] …Sizwe Kupelo
Ford interviewed Kupelo – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105399555_face-of-an-american-staffordshire-terrier-dog-with-muzzle.html?term=pitbull&vti=lnqzx6a5uz5mvrjsr6-1-1
