Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town





If you're looking for an adrenaline rush, Cape Town is the place to be.

The Cape’s diverse landscape and terrain offers a variety of adventures for thrill seekers to sink their teeth into.

Whether you want to jump into a wetsuit or you are more inclined to put the pedal to the metal your options in this city are endless.

Here are 5 of the most popular adventure experiences Cape Town has to offer.

5 MUST-DO ADVENTURE EXPERIENCES FOR ADRENALINE JUNKIES

Blade Charters

From deep sea fishing, cruises, eco tours and reef fishing, this Hermanus-based fishing charter company, is sure to give you a lifetime of memories.

While you cast your rod out to sea, the amazing staff will prepare a boerie braai for you to enjoy.

Don’t waste time; get your hooks into this amazing adventure.

www.bladecharters.co.za

Fatbike Tours

Whether you are an experienced bicycle rider or a complete novice, the most fun you can have on two wheels is on a fatbike.

Fatbike Tours provides a 6-kilometer mostly downhill tour on pristine sand dunes with the best ocean views in the Cape.

The sand is soft and easy to ride on — the adventure is right on your doorstep!

www.fatbiketours.co.za

Go Dive Mossel Bay

They say there is so much of the ocean we haven’t seen yet. So why not gear up, take a dive, and learn more about the mysteries of the deep blue sea?

This could be an adventure for the whole family to enjoy, as they offer scuba diving courses for children as young as 8.

This is an adventure that will leave your mind swimming in memories.

www.godive.co.za

Sharklady Adventures

This is an adventure you might be afraid to dip your toes into, but don’t worry, you are in safe hands.

This cage diving experience will bring you up close and personal with one of the most magnificent creatures in the ocean, the great white shark, while also ensuring your safety. They offer small, exclusive shark diving trips as well as educational tours.

Don’t miss out on this jaw-dropping experience.

www.sharklady.co.za

Cape Canopy Tours

Winner of the "Best Adventure Experience" category in the 2022 Kfm Best of the Cape Awards, Cape Canopy Tour was the first company in Africa to do canopy tours, and they have now partnered with Cape Nature in the Hottentots Holland Nature Reserve.

This means that you can now visit parts of this amazing World Heritage Site that you couldn't get to before.

Only an hour from Cape Town, they offer fully guided zipline tours for nature lovers ages 5 and up.

www.canopytour.co.za

This article first appeared on KFM : Adrenaline junkie? Try these 5 thrill-seeking activities in Cape Town