Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
JOHANNESBURG: One of South Africa's biggest exhibitions - The Cannabis Expo is set to return to the Sandton Convention Cente this November.
The expo provides a platform for the cannabis industry to exhibit their products as well as educate on the benefits of cannabis in agriculture, finance and medicine.
With over 100 exhibitors, the event has garnered a huge following with a large number of international and local stands already sold out.
“With multiple spaces to explore, including the cannabis food market, the expo hall, the cannabis music festival as well as the convention stage and serious networking spaces and opportunities. The Cannabis Expo is where the cannabis world comes to conduct serious business in Africa, and where cannabis enthusiasts come to have a great time", said Howarth.
Visitors are in for a treat with access to the cannabis-related products, services and information, among other activities.
Panel stages will also include global experts and representatives ready to discuss aspects of cannabis health, business, opportunities and regulations.
“The Cannabis Expo is the perfect mix of cannabis business and lifestyle,” says expo director Silas Howarth.
Taking place between 18th and 20th November 2022, the festival will also feature the Freedom Festival for music lovers as well as cannabis-infused foods and drinks at the food market.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cannabis Expo sets sights higher with a mix of cannabis business and lifestyle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125024856_blunt-and-lighters-herb-grinder-fresh-marihuana-cannabis-buds-in-hand-on-black-background-background.html?vti=lyg3sh08z490kl5mue-1-56
