CapeTalk Small Business Awards winners announced!

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
The new Beijing SUV
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 15:40
Diabetes advocacy can feel hopeless when medical aids simply do not respond
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty - Editor at Sweet Life magazine
Today at 15:50
Innovative double-storey housing project for Khayelitsha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Kollenberg - Urban Think Tank architect at Urban Think Tank
Today at 16:05
The Unaccountables: The powerful politicians and corporations who profit from impunity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Michael Marchant - Researcher at Open Secrets Project
Today at 16:20
Association of Habitual Alcohol Intake With Risk of Cardiovascular Disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 16:33
Fake meat is still safe on SA shelves - The DALRRD interdict has been extended
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Donovon Will
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa in the lead as ANC's electoral committee announces top six nominations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Politics Editor at EWN
Today at 17:20
Masiphumelele fire leaves hundreds without shelter, nonprofit groups step in to help
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphokazi Doko
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: KZN's new airport, taxi strike and Malema's apology The week is off to a rocky start in SA, with strike action being the focus in news making headlines. Mandy Wiener and team bring y... 22 November 2022 12:25 PM
DA proposes cyber commissioner to bolster state security According to the DA, a cyber commissioner will support and strengthen constitutional democracy by advising, monitoring and establi... 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Are community policing forums serving their communities in the way they should? The government has placed an emphasis on the role of community policing forums, but do they work as intended? 22 November 2022 9:40 AM
View all Local
Pauw: '5 years of Ramaphosa, we’re AGAIN on the brink of becoming a mafia state' 'Our Poisoned Land' is brilliant. It is also awful. Jacques Pauw discusses his latest bestseller. 21 November 2022 1:31 PM
Charlize's comments perpetuate myth Afrikaans spoken only by 'boere' - PanSALB Just about everyone's having a go at Charlize Theron. The Pan South African Language Board says her comments are disheartening and... 19 November 2022 5:10 PM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
View all Politics
85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa aims to change that. Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace. 22 November 2022 12:12 PM
'The taxi industry must be subsidised' The Khayelitsha Development Forum says the Western Cape government is partly to blame for the commuter hell of the past two days. 22 November 2022 9:23 AM
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr shares how his upbringing shaped his financial future Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Alan Knott-Craig, chairman at Isizwe.com about his money habits and financial secrets in an episode of O... 21 November 2022 8:17 PM
View all Business
Chris Hemsworth (39) quits acting after Alzheimer’s scare The actor is temporarily taking a break from acting after a gene test showed his extreme vulnerability to developing Alzheimer’s. 22 November 2022 11:19 AM
Where will South Africans spend their money on Black Friday? Black Friday is a day of extreme sales before the festive season but where do South Africans plan to direct their funds? 22 November 2022 8:30 AM
Is it legal to sell cannabis edibles at events and expos? Some festivals and expos have been selling cannabis-infused foods, but this may not be legal. 22 November 2022 8:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Supa Piet snatches another Oita marathon title, smashes record Pieter du Preez won the race in 2:22.33 in the T51 category, finally breaking a 27-year T51 marathon world record 20 November 2022 1:07 PM
World Cup stadium booze ban: Budweiser deletes initial 'this is akward' tweet Fifa announced the last-minute alcohol ban for stadiums on Friday, 48 hours before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar. 19 November 2022 3:44 PM
Don't use my tweets as clickbait, Lekka: Rassie on tweets that got him 2nd ban SA Director of Rugby Rassie Erasumus is in hot water after World Rugby banned him, again, over refereeing remarks on social media.... 19 November 2022 1:20 PM
View all Sport
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
Reynardt Hugo takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand the keys to our music playlist over to a South African personality. 18 November 2022 12:45 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Otters seem ecstatic as they 'hold hands' with aquarium visitors Thanks to a clever innovation, humans can enjoy limited physical interaction with otters at the Dubai Aquarium. 19 November 2022 1:10 PM
Verdict: Russia absolutely behind downing of Malaysia flight MH17 over Ukraine A Dutch court’s ruling highlights the fact that Russia started its war in Ukraine back in 2014. 18 November 2022 9:38 AM
Nasa returns to the moon with Artemis 1 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) has launched its Artemis 1 rocket on its debut unmanned mission to the mo... 17 November 2022 3:18 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
[WATCH] Baby elephant cutely interrupts TV journalist, who giggles with joy The reporter tries to keep it together, but the cuteness overload is too much for him to bear. 16 November 2022 11:17 AM
Has South Africa's digital transformation been successful so far? A BCX expert outlines South Africa's progress in digitisation and the country's digital potential. 15 November 2022 1:44 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
#MenAreTrash: Powerful online movement or simplistic populist rhetoric? A number of online movements have gained significant traction in public discourse as a response to the hyper-exposure of male-perp... 17 November 2022 4:13 AM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

CapeTalk Small Business Awards winners announced!

16 November 2022 6:47 AM
by Staff Reporter

The 2022 winners of the CapeTalk Small Business Awards, in partnership with Lulalend, have been announced.

CapeTalk's Small Business Awards with Lulalend recognise and support South African small and medium enterprises that deliver excellent service and positively impact their communities. Deserving local businesses were nominated by the people they serve after which a panel of judges chose the winners from ten top finalists.

CapeTalk Station Manager Tessa van Staden says the station has always been committed to supporting small and local businesses as they are the lifeline of every community.

For many years, the Small Business Awards have been celebrating businesses that go the extra mile for their customers. It’s a chance to reward determined and creative innovators and entrepreneurs whilst also strengthening the communities they serve.

Tessa van Staden, Station Manager: CapeTalk

By supporting small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs we are supporting economic growth and job creation.

Tessa van Staden, Station Manager: CapeTalk

This year, CapeTalk has partnered with Lulalend, a lending company providing fast and easy access to funding for SMEs. Lulalend’s Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Stuart, says they came on board because they believe in the power of small business...

We believe small businesses are critical to economic and social development, and our goal is to empower every SME to succeed. We solve one of the most critical problems small business owners face, which is access to funding. We use technology to assess small business health faster and more accurately than traditional lenders, which means we can provide funding in 24 to 48 hours from the point of application. Small businesses are the most important influencer of economic growth in South Africa, and we are passionate about helping them thrive and prosper.

Tom Stuart, Chief Marketing Officer: Lulalend

The winners, announced by CapeTalk's Africa Melane at an awards ceremony in Cape Town, are as follows:

Runner Up: Ocean Jewels Seafood

Ocean Jewels Seafood receives a CapeTalk advertising package valued at R50 000 and R50 000 in cash from Lulalend.

capetalk-sba-runnerup-2022-ocean-jewels-seafoodjpeg

Ocean Jewels offers fresh and frozen seafood delivery and collection in Cape Town. Owner Julie Carter’s story begins with her father who grew up in Gansbaai. Her father’s passion for fishing grew out of his childhood when he used to fish and do odd jobs for the fishermen in the village to help support his family. His love for fishing and the ocean was passed down to Julie.

Quality food became her main passion in life, and she decided to study at a hotel school. After she graduated, she worked in the catering industry for 12 years. But she always wanted to have her own business. With a van full of fish and no idea what she was in for – she started Ocean Jewels Seafood. She is passionate about sustainable fishing and says, “I can’t with a clear conscience sell fish when the fishing method is destructive to the environment.” Read more here.

Runner Up: SBS Waterproofing

SBS Waterproofing is rewarded with a CapeTalk advertising package valued at R50 000 and R50 000 in cash from Lulalend.

capetalk-sba-runnerup-2022-sbs-waterproofingjpeg

SBS is a Cape Town-based leader in waterproofing systems with clients in various sectors including residential, commercial, and industrial. SBS Waterproofing specialises in waterproofing, roofing, specialised wall coatings, damp proofing, leak repair and joint sealing.

Their collective knowledge and experience enable them to give clients specialised services to attend to all their needs, from simple residential redecoration to solving the most complex of waterproofing problems. Read more here.

First Prize: MagMaster

Winner MagMaster walks away with a R100 000 Cape Talk advertising package and R200 000 in cash from Lulalend.

capetalk-sba-winner-2022-magmasterjpeg

If you’ve damaged your mag wheels and need repairs or replacements, or you’re tired of looking at your old ones and are in the market for something new: MagMaster does refurbishments, welding and repairs, wheel straightening, diamond cutting, respraying ad polishing.

It’s no small matter to choose the right wheels and mags for your car, but that’s where the experts come in. Visit the Magmaster stores in Diep River or Montague Gardens and enjoy the expert advice of their team of trained, knowledgeable professionals for alloy wheels that make you feel like a million bucks. Read more here.

If you are looking for the most nominated small businesses in Cape Town, visit the CapeTalk Small Business Awards with Lulalend portal showcasing our 10 amazing finalists.

capetalk-sba-winners-runnersup-2022jpeg

From left to right: Africa Melane from CapeTalk, Julie Carter from Ocean Jewels Seafood (runner-up), Jonathan Cerqueira from MagMaster (winner), Ryan Smith from SBS Waterproofing (runner-up) and Tom Stuart from Lulalend (sponsor).




16 November 2022 6:47 AM
by Staff Reporter

Trending

Hani killer's release sees neo-Nazi ‘explosion of joy’ - analyst

Local

Where will South Africans spend their money on Black Friday?

Lifestyle

'The taxi industry must be subsidised'

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Saudi Arabia shock Messi's Argentina at World Cup

22 November 2022 2:28 PM

Health services at Bara Hospital halted as public servants block roads

22 November 2022 2:25 PM

Amid strike, Du Noon commuters hope taxi services return to normal on Wednesday

22 November 2022 2:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA